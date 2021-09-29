Bruce Martin Weber, 71

The man, the myth, the legend, Bruce Martin Weber was born February 1, 1950, and piloted his final flight on September 28, 2021. Bruce was born to Donald (Duck) and Dorothy (Mickey) Weber. He was the 3rd of 11 children. Rumor has it that he was the favorite child (but let’s just keep that between us). As most are aware, Dad was born and raised in Teutopolis, a town that he could not praise enough for its emphasis on family as the most important thing in life. In addition to his emphasis on family, there were so many other qualities that Bruce was known for. The most outstanding were his generosity and kindness towards others, his joy in living life to the fullest, and his way of delivering an insult through sarcasm while still making you want to stick around. He was the type of person that never based his life on what he had, but instead what he did. Whether it was delivering meals on wheels, visiting those in the nursing homes or attending prayer services at the hospital, he loved spending his time helping others. We will never forget the time he even gave his truck away to a stranger who needed a vehicle. While mom may have thought differently at that exact moment when he arrived home, we can all agree that he was a true angel.