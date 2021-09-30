DHHS announces 602 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Wednesday in NH

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, DHHS announced 443 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, September 28. Today’s results include 188 people who tested positive by PCR test and 255 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 51 new cases from Saturday, September 25 (37 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 502; an additional 33 new cases from Sunday, September 26 (23 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 212; and an additional 85 new cases from Monday, September 27 (58 by PCR and 27 by antigen test) for a new total of 447. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,648 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.