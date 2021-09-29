Glenn Dale “Mac” McKerrow, 55
Glenn Dale “Mac” McKerrow, 55, of Neoga, Illinois passed away at 7:15 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021, in his residence. Mac was born August 19, 1966, in Cook County, Illinois the son of Rob R. and Suzanne R. (Klaja) McKerrow. He was a former carpet installer and automobile detailer. Mr. McKerrow was a member of the St. Mary of The Assumption Church in Neoga, Illinois and also attended the St. Rose Of Lima Church in Montrose, Illinois. Mac Loved animals especially cats and he loved feeding Hummingbirds and spending time with family and friends.www.effinghamradio.com
