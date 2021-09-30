Prevea Health is now taking appointments as recommendations for Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination expands

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA recommend Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, and with support from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Prevea Health is now accepting appointments at locations across Wisconsin for Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations for the following groups: People 65 years and older, All residents in long-term care, People aged 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions, People aged 18-49 with certain underlying medical conditions, People aged 18-64 at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their job or institutional settings, including front line essential workers and health care workers. The Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination can only be administered to those whose primary vaccination series was the Pfizer vaccine, and only at least six months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer vaccine. Prevea Health also continues to offer additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised patients and community members. The fastest way to schedule an appointment is through MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or device. For those unable to use the internet, they may call 1 (833) 344-4373 to schedule an appointment. There is no cost for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot, additional doses of COVID-19 vaccinations or COVID-19 vaccinations in general.