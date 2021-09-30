CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunters Reminded to Test Deer For CWD Before Consuming Venison

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource (DNR) and other state officials are encouraging hunters who harvest adult deer in counties affected by chronic wasting disease (CWD) to have the animal tested. As a precaution, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends the public only consume venison from deer in which CWD is not detected. In areas where CWD is known to be present, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that hunters strongly consider having those animals tested before eating the meat. To find a location in your area where you can submit samples from Wisconsin harvested deer free of charge, visit the DNR’s “Sampling for Chronic Wasting Disease” webpage. Test results are usually available from the DNR within two weeks.

