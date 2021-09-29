Ronald Joseph “Ronnie” Wade, 76

Ronald Joseph “Ronnie” Wade, of Cowden, IL, passed away on September 27, 2021, at the age of 76. Funeral services for Ronald will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, October 1, 2021, at the First Christian Church in Cowden with Pastor Sid Hutchison officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm. until the time of the service. The burial will be in Mound Cemetery, Cowden, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church of Cowden.