Melting ‘glue’ may have sent the world’s largest iceberg to its doom, new study finds
The thinning of an icy "glue" that holds fractured ice together may drive ice shelf collapse in Antarctica, according to a new study. Ice shelves are massive stretches of ice that build up over many thousands of years, Live Science previously reported. But warming air and rising ocean temperatures have been driving ice shelves to disintegrate. Many of Antarctica's ice shelves have fractured or collapsed in the past couple of decades, according to the new study, but exactly what's accelerating the ice loss has been unclear.www.livescience.com
