Increasing battery capacity by 7% for all current battery models and UL listing for additional models. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. ('Electrovaya' or the 'Company') (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced that all of its battery models will be receiving a capacity increase of approximately 7%. This change has also been reflected in the UL files for Electrovaya batteries, in which new model numbers are used to reflect the capacity increases. Furthermore, additional models have been added to the UL file, expanding the number of Electrovaya UL-listed offerings.

