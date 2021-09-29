Touching base on a trio of topics
In early June it looked as if COVID-19 was waning. We were so tired of being sequestered and restricted that we joyfully stomped on the gas to speed our return to normal. We know how that worked out. Delta slammed us. Unfortunately, we also stopped showing appreciation for our frontline workers, especially our healthcare heroes, the doctors and nurses in hospital emergency and ICU units. They never got to fully relax and recover. Some were burned out and left the profession, adding to our nursing shortage.www.thesylvaherald.com
