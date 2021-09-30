CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Pharma, Inc., Formerly Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., Announces Name Change, Consolidation, and Acquisition of Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Love Pharma Inc. (CSE:LUV) (the 'Company') announces that it has changed its name, has completed the arms-length acquisition of all of the shares of private BC-based Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Kick'), and has affected a two for one consolidation. The Company has issued 183,067,857 common shares, at a deemed value of $0.10 per share, to the shareholders of Kick. In concurrent transactions, the Company issued 20,000,000 shares to the shareholders of 1288339 BC Ltd at a deemed price of $0.10 and issued 3,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 to Callitas Health, Inc., pursuant to certain product license agreements.

www.dallassun.com

suasnews.com

DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Acquisition of TerraData Unmanned, PLLC a Drone Based Company Offering Multiple Platforms Including Underwater Capabilities

Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has closed the acquisition of TerraData Unmanned, PLLC a drone based company offering multiple platform capabilities, including underwater inspection services (“TerraData”). TerraData offers fully integrated, drone-based, geo-rectiﬁed, 3D modeled mapping for industrial applications including transportation departments, water management agencies, and engineering firms. TerraData inspects culverts, bridges, piers, dam and lock systems, water treatment facilities and more.
ELECTRONICS
dallassun.com

RYAH Group, Inc. To Present at LD Micro Conference on October 12th

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ('RYAH' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Gregory Wagner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be presenting at the virtual LD Micro conference on Tuesday, October 12th. The upcoming interactive online event is...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Basanite, Inc to Present at the Fall Harvest Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Conference

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ('Basanite' or the 'Company'), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, announced that Simon Kay, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5th - 8th, 2021.
INDUSTRY
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Pharmaceuticals#Name Change#Europe#Love Pharma Inc#Cse#Bc#Kick Pharmaceuticals#Company#1288339 Bc Ltd#Callitas Health Inc#The Global Sexual Health#Wellness#Luv
dallassun.com

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC: MSVI) Announces Director of Acquisitions, Robert Richardson

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSVI) has hired medical marijuana veteran, Robert Richardson, to launch MSVI's market and sales plan of securing acquisitions of income producing marijuana related firms. James Hancock, CEO and Chairman, says, 'Mr. Richardson has invaluable experience,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dallassun.com

Pacton Appoints VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that it has appointed senior geologist, Karly Oliver, P.Geo., as Vice President Exploration. Ms. Oliver is a professional geologist with more than a decade of experience in the exploration and mining industry. She is a current director of Pacton Gold and has an in-depth understanding of the Red Lake region.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

WHSI Engages An Internationally Renowned R&D Medical Product Firm, MIDI Product Development Corporation (MIDI), To Develop And Commercialize A Biometric Sensor To Allow All Company's Devices To Globally Communicate With New 4G iHelp MAX(TM) Product P

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Is Presently In The Early Stages Of Adoption, And Is Projected To Reach USD 117.1 Billion By 2025 From USD 23.2 Billion In 2020, At A CAGR Of 38.2% Between 2020 And 2025 1. MIDI Has Previously Partnered With Johnson & Johnson And The...
NFL
cnyhomepage.com

Cree changes its company name to ‘Wolfspeed Inc’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Cree, Inc has officially changed its company name to Wolfspeed, Inc. Additionally, the Albany business review is reporting that Wolfspeed is using their Marcy facility as a major part of their shift toward a greater concentration of semiconductor manufacturing. That move comes at a time when...
MARCY, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
dallassun.com

Electric Royalties to Attend Upcoming Mines and Money 5@5 Event and Retains Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it will also be presenting at the Mines and Money '5@5' on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Mines and Money '5@5' connects the global mining investment community with virtual networking events held every Thursday.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Black Bird Biotech Retires Three Separate Convertible Notes with Cash Repayments

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has repaid approximately $225,000 in remaining indebtedness under three separate convertible notes with cash payments. BBBT's move served to protect shareholders from a potentially significant market overhang attributable to below-market conversion rates.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dallassun.com

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc. Experiencing Strong Customer Demand and Revenue Growth

The Galley Now Approaching Profitability as it Continues to onboard New Customers looking to bring Cannabis Infused Products into the California Market. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its portfolio company QVI Inc. doing business as the 'The Galley', is experiencing strong customer demand and increasing revenue growth as it approaches profitability. As previously announced, FinCanna has signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Affluence Corporation Announces Entry into $7.6 Billion Biomedical Waste Market Through Acquisition of Saamarthya

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Smart Cities, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the company has signed a 'Letter of Intent' to acquire Saamarthya Management Consultancy P Ltd, India enabling entry into the exploding $7.6 Billion Biomedical space with an innovative IoT solution. Saamarthya is a premier organization operating as an accelerator supporting multiple start-ups and owns the intellectual property rights or exclusive distribution rights to multiple businesses that have developed leading edge technologies in the IoT space. This acquisition enhances Affluence's commitment to building a world class IoT and 5G company.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Corporate Update for Flame Seal Products, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / In 2020, Flame Seal Products, Inc. (FSP) entered voluntary bankruptcy proceedings after the Covid Pandemic shut down the majority of its business. FSP had limited capital to sustain operations for more than several months. Its principal creditor and largest shareholder, Flame Seal, LLC (a private limited liability corporation) became debtor-in-possession during the proceedings and, having acquired FSP's principal business and intellectual property assets, provided FSP operating capital to continue supplying products to existing customers as they slowly emerge from the Pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
dallassun.com

Edain Tradeable License Keys launched by Swiss company Edain Technologies AG

Prisma Analytics GmbH, and CryptoDATA Tech partnered up to create a Tradable License Key called EDAIN (EAI) which will grant EAI holders access to actionable knowledge provided by the groundbreaking C+8 Technology. The innovative technology created by Dr. Hardy F. Schloer is backed up by Dell Technologies hardware infrastructure. According...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements and MD&A

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ('Cadillac' or the 'Company') (TSXV:CDC) announces that, after close of market on October 4, the Company received a failure-to-file cease trade order ('FFCTO'). The cease trade order was issued by the Ontario Securities Commission ('OSC'), the Company's principal regular, as a result of Cadillac's delay in filing the following annual disclosure requirement:
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Marketing Worldwide Corporation Provides Shareholder Update

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), "the Company", is pleased to update our shareholders on recent corporate activities. On October 4th, 2021, Marketing Worldwide achieved a ‘Pink Current' designation from OTC Markets, putting the company back into compliance with its reporting standards....
CHEYENNE, WY
pfonline.com

An Interview with Quint Towle, Powder Technology Inc.

Powder Technology Inc. (PTI, Schofield, Wisc.) provides high-performance thermoset powder coatings and related services to agricultural, industrial, defense and power generation markets, among others. PTI was born out of a desire to provide customers with consistent powder products and the company prides itself on consistency. Products Finishing recently sat down with Quint Towle, director of sales and marketing, to hear about the company’s approach and to get his perspective on the current supply chain challenges that finishers are currently coping with.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

SOHM, Inc., Signed a Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Californian Pharmaceutical Company

SOHM, Inc. has taken a step forward in establishing its manufacturing base and network in the USA. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has signed a definitive agreement for its long-awaited acquisition of a leading Southern California based pharmaceutical company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

