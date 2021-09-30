CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement for a Total of $4.8 Million Oversubscribed Financing

 5 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE) ('HIRE' or the 'Company'), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces the closing of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of $2,836,100 (the 'Offering'). Including the first tranche financing that closed on August 27, 2021, the Company issued a total of 16,120,378 units at $0.30 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,836,100, exceeding the initial financing target of $3,000,000. Insiders subscribed for $538,053 or 11% of the last two tranches.

dallassun.com

RYAH Group, Inc. To Present at LD Micro Conference on October 12th

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ('RYAH' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Gregory Wagner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be presenting at the virtual LD Micro conference on Tuesday, October 12th. The upcoming interactive online event is...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Predictmedix Secures Strategic Partnership with Entertainment Bay India LLP, a Tier-1 Indian Event Production Company

Safe Entry Stations to Address the Significant Live Event Market in India. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ('Predictmedix' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has secured a new strategic partnership with Entertainment Bay, India LLP, one of the largest event production companies in India, for the deployment of Safe Entry Stations at its client events.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Electric Royalties to Attend Upcoming Mines and Money 5@5 Event and Retains Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it will also be presenting at the Mines and Money '5@5' on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Mines and Money '5@5' connects the global mining investment community with virtual networking events held every Thursday.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

WHSI Engages An Internationally Renowned R&D Medical Product Firm, MIDI Product Development Corporation (MIDI), To Develop And Commercialize A Biometric Sensor To Allow All Company's Devices To Globally Communicate With New 4G iHelp MAX(TM) Product P

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Is Presently In The Early Stages Of Adoption, And Is Projected To Reach USD 117.1 Billion By 2025 From USD 23.2 Billion In 2020, At A CAGR Of 38.2% Between 2020 And 2025 1. MIDI Has Previously Partnered With Johnson & Johnson And The...
NFL
dallassun.com

Halberd's VITASHIELDMAX(TM) Immunity Support Product Available on Amazon

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced that its nutraceutical immune support product, VitaShieldMaxTM, is now available through Amazon, in addition to its availability through Halberd's website at www.vitashieldmax.com. William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, stated, 'We are pleased that...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Pacton Appoints VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that it has appointed senior geologist, Karly Oliver, P.Geo., as Vice President Exploration. Ms. Oliver is a professional geologist with more than a decade of experience in the exploration and mining industry. She is a current director of Pacton Gold and has an in-depth understanding of the Red Lake region.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC: MSVI) Announces Director of Acquisitions, Robert Richardson

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSVI) has hired medical marijuana veteran, Robert Richardson, to launch MSVI's market and sales plan of securing acquisitions of income producing marijuana related firms. James Hancock, CEO and Chairman, says, 'Mr. Richardson has invaluable experience,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dallassun.com

Affluence Corporation Announces Entry into $7.6 Billion Biomedical Waste Market Through Acquisition of Saamarthya

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Smart Cities, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the company has signed a 'Letter of Intent' to acquire Saamarthya Management Consultancy P Ltd, India enabling entry into the exploding $7.6 Billion Biomedical space with an innovative IoT solution. Saamarthya is a premier organization operating as an accelerator supporting multiple start-ups and owns the intellectual property rights or exclusive distribution rights to multiple businesses that have developed leading edge technologies in the IoT space. This acquisition enhances Affluence's commitment to building a world class IoT and 5G company.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc. Experiencing Strong Customer Demand and Revenue Growth

The Galley Now Approaching Profitability as it Continues to onboard New Customers looking to bring Cannabis Infused Products into the California Market. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its portfolio company QVI Inc. doing business as the 'The Galley', is experiencing strong customer demand and increasing revenue growth as it approaches profitability. As previously announced, FinCanna has signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Delay in Filing Financial Statements and MD&A

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ('Cadillac' or the 'Company') (TSXV:CDC) announces that, after close of market on October 4, the Company received a failure-to-file cease trade order ('FFCTO'). The cease trade order was issued by the Ontario Securities Commission ('OSC'), the Company's principal regular, as a result of Cadillac's delay in filing the following annual disclosure requirement:
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Black Bird Biotech Retires Three Separate Convertible Notes with Cash Repayments

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has repaid approximately $225,000 in remaining indebtedness under three separate convertible notes with cash payments. BBBT's move served to protect shareholders from a potentially significant market overhang attributable to below-market conversion rates.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dallassun.com

Healixa Signs Supply Partnership With Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. For Global Aquaduct(R) Solar Components

The component parts alone for Global Aquaduct® represent a potential $90,000,000 addressable market opportunity for Solar Integrated Roofing. NEW YORK, NY AND EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Healixa, Inc. (OTC PINK:EMOR) ('Healixa', or the 'EMOR'), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, and Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC) ('SIRC' or 'Solar Integrated'), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, have signed a strategic component supply agreement Letter of Intent ('LOI') whereby Solar Integrated will supply solar panels and components for the Global Aquaduct® device utilizing Healixa's Atmospheric Water Harvesting® ('AWH™') with an expected near-term potential addressable opportunity to SIRC of $90 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallassun.com

Edain Tradeable License Keys launched by Swiss company Edain Technologies AG

Prisma Analytics GmbH, and CryptoDATA Tech partnered up to create a Tradable License Key called EDAIN (EAI) which will grant EAI holders access to actionable knowledge provided by the groundbreaking C+8 Technology. The innovative technology created by Dr. Hardy F. Schloer is backed up by Dell Technologies hardware infrastructure. According...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Marketing Worldwide Corporation Provides Shareholder Update

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), "the Company", is pleased to update our shareholders on recent corporate activities. On October 4th, 2021, Marketing Worldwide achieved a 'Pink Current' designation from OTC Markets, putting the company back into compliance with its reporting standards....
CHEYENNE, WY
zycrypto.com

Marketing Technology Platform Ojamu Announces The Closing Of Its $1.7 Million Private Sale

Ojamu, an optimal digital marketing platform driven by AI and blockchain technology, is happy to announce the closing of its oversubscribed private sale that raised $1.7 million. As per the announcement, various investors participated in the funding round, including Master Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Vendetta Capital, X21, Waterdrip Capital, A195 Capital,...
MARKETS

