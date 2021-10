First, there were aggregated ad networks. Then we saw the rise, and eventual tipping point, retail media networks (RMNs). Today, those RMNs are evolving into what’s next — Retail Marketing Platforms. They take everything you love about RMNs — like increased revenue and the ability to engage shoppers with relevant messaging when and where it matters — and power it up to the next level. Plus, they add capabilities that were never possible before, allowing you, for the first time, to unify segmentation, marketing and attribution across all channels.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO