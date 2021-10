A weather station in Cairo Montenotte, Province of Savona in the NW Italian region of Liguria, recorded 496 mm (19.5 inches) of rain in just 6 hours on October 4, 2021, breaking the country's 6-hour rainfall record of 472 mm (18.6 inches) set in 2011. While rain was recorded across the country yesterday, the storm unloaded most of its power in the Savona area.

