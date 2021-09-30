Partly Sunny & Warm Thursday; Weekend Rain Chances

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool with lows in the mid-upper 50s. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible by afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. EXTENDED: Clouds start to increase tonight as low pressure continues to spin just to our southeast and meanders around the region through most of this week. A few showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon as the low retrogrades back in our direction, with the most coverage on Wednesday. There looks to be enough instability present on Wednesday afternoon to get a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will remain in the low 70s with lows in the upper 50s through Thursday as the system finally ejects to our northeast on Friday. Rain amounts look to be under half an inch as this system rotates near us. By Friday, southwest upper level flow sets in, bringing us back to about 80 with more sunshine on Friday. It will be a warm Mizzou homecoming weekend with temperatures in the low 70s for the parade on Saturday morning, warming into the mid-upper 80s by afternoon for the football game. Sunday starts off with a few clouds and is expected to be dry, but another cold front approaches Sunday night into Monday, bringing our next chance for rain. We'll drop into the upper 70s to start off next week, but the pattern is looking active yet again and we're in for at least a few more weeks of generally above average temperatures and precipitation. The average high for this time in October is 73 while we typically fall to about 51 at night. We closed out September 4.6 degrees hotter than normal, and thanks to Thursday's rain we were about 0.15" below average on rainfall. We need some cooler nights to produce some better fall color, but our peak will likely still be around October 18-25th.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO