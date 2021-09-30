CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partly Sunny & Warm Thursday; Weekend Rain Chances

By Griffin Glasscock
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY: Summer continues to stay with us for another day! Temperatures will continue soaring this afternoon. Our wind flow is shifting a bit, but staying primarily out of the south. Afternoon highs will get another boost, pushing them into the upper 80s. Skies will remain sunny, but it's likely we'll see increasing cloud cover. There will be a hint of humidity earlier in the day with dew points gradually dropping late afternoon and into tonight.

