Motorsports

Norris goes back to his roots with LN Racing Kart

f1i.com
 5 days ago

He's one the brightest talents in Formula 1 who came close to winning his maiden Grand Prix last weekend in Russia, but at just 21, Lando Norris is already giving back to the sport. It's been seven years since the McLaren driver became the youngest ever karting world champion when...

f1i.com

Reuters

Motor racing-McLaren's Norris takes his first F1 pole in Russia

(Reuters) - McLaren's Lando Norris took the first Formula One pole position of his career in a damp qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will join the Briton on the front row in Sochi, with Williams' George Russell third and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualifying fourth for Mercedes after hitting the pit lane wall.
MOTORSPORTS
94.3 Jack FM

Motor racing-Norris would rather be on pole somewhere other than Sochi

(Reuters) – McLaren's Lando Norris celebrated the first Formula One pole position of his career at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday but he would rather it had been somewhere else. The Sochi Olympic circuit's long and fast pit straight allows the driver immediately behind the pole-sitter to get an...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

McLaren Let Lando Norris Choose His Own Destiny at Sochi

Lando Norris was going to win this race. He built a huge lead on Lewis Hamilton over the first 30 laps, then defended well against Hamilton to keep him out of DRS range for the first five laps of a ten-lap run to the finish. Then, with Hamilton still a second and a half back, rain popped up. Both slid around the track, both got calls from their team to pit on the radio. Both passed the pit lane once without stopping. The next time by, Norris stayed out and Hamilton stopped. Hamilton came out 25 seconds back with three laps to go, but he won by nearly a minute. Norris struggled around the track as he sputtered to a seventh-place finish.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Russian GP: Lando Norris 'devastated' to lose race win as McLaren rue 'wrong decision' to stay out in rain

But the 21-year-old Briton insisted it had been his call to try and see out the lead he had held for much of the race as those behind pitted for intermediate tyres. It proved to be a catastrophic error of judgement as the rain intensified, resulting in Norris sliding off track on lap 51 of 53 and Lewis Hamilton - who had remerged 25 seconds behind McLaren after pitting for intermediates - taking his 100th Grand Prix win.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton wins 100th race as Lando Norris sees victory slip away in Sochi

Lewis Hamilton won a dramatic rain-hit Russian Grand Prix after Lando Norris was denied his first victory following a thrilling finale.Norris, 21, appeared on course to keep Hamilton at bay, and become the youngest British Formula One winner.But the race turned on its head with just eight laps remaining when the rain arrived in SochiHamilton moved to the wet tyres with four laps left but Norris stayed out on slick rubber after telling his McLaren team he did not want to stop.However, the decision came back to haunt the young Englishman as the rain increased and he was unable to keep his McLaren on the track.On lap 51 of 53, Hamilton assumed the lead with Norris having to stop for wets and dropping down the order.Hamilton claimed the 100th win of his career, ahead of Max Verstappen who drove from last to second, with Carlos Sainz completing the podium. Norris came home in seventh.Hamilton moves into the lead of the championship, two points clear of Verstappen with seven races remaining.
MOTORSPORTS
Gazette

Motor racing-Hamilton goes back on top with his 100th F1 win

(Reuters) -Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 grands prix with a dramatic rain-assisted victory in Russia that sent the Mercedes driver two points clear in the championship on Sunday. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished an impressive second at Sochi's Olympic Park, after starting 20th and...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Mercedes: Bottas paved the way for Hamilton inter tyre switch

Mercedes says Valtteri Bottas' early switch to the intermediate tyre in the closing stages of the Russian Grand Prix gave the team all the information it needed to bring in Lewis Hamilton. McLaren's Lando Norris looked set to enjoy a sensational maiden F1 win in Sochi when a late downpour...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kart Racing#Russia#Mclaren#Lnracingkart#Otk Rfm
f1i.com

Hamilton showed another important quality in Russia – Hakkinen

Mika Hakkinen was impressed with one specific quality displayed by Lewis Hamilton in the Russian Grand Prix, one which allowed the race to come to the Mercedes driver. After a slow start to his afternoon in Sochi, Hamilton progressed from P6 into the top-three during his first stint, and eventually found himself chasing race leader Lando Norris during his second stint.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Norris underwent two-day sim session after Sochi defeat

Lando Norris says he worked intensively for two days in McLaren's simulator to understand along with his team the events that led to his painful defeat in the Russian Grand Prix. Norris was holding a commanding lead in Sochi when a late downpour turned the race on its side. The...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Horner: McLaren threat could persist in remaining races

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believes McLaren could contend for more race wins this season depending on the venue. After a difficult weekend in Zandvoort where its drivers struggled to perform among the top ten, McLaren unexpectedly popped to the top at Monza where Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris delivered to the team its first 1-2 since 2010.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Vasseur livid over Sochi stewards' decision not to punish Norris

Frédéric Vasseur was furious in Russia with the stewards' decision not to sanction McLaren's Lando Norris for crossing the pit entry white line in Sochi, a breach of a "crystal clear rule" insisted the Alfa Romeo team boss. Norris belated pitstop in the race's rain-impacted finale was marked by a...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Norris gives his thoughts on 2022 car after simulator tests

Lando Norris has picked up on significant changes with F1's 2022 car after test runs in the McLaren simulator. Lando Norris has explained that a version of F1's 2022-specification car that he tested in the McLaren simulator is "not as nice" to drive as his current challenger. F1 is preparing...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Norris insists he's 'ready for the next challenge'

A weekend on from the devastating disappointment following the climax of the Russian Grand Prix, McLaren driver Lando Norris insists that he's ready to move on and face the next challenge in his F1 career. Norris took his first pole position in Sochi and appeared to be on course for...
MOTORSPORTS
kfgo.com

Motor racing-Norris was 'depressed a lot of the time' in F1 debut season

LONDON (Reuters) – McLaren's Lando Norris spoke frankly about mental health on Monday and admitted he had regularly felt depressed early in his Formula One career, when he questioned whether he was good enough. Norris was the youngest British driver in Formula One history when he debuted as a 19-year-old...
SPORTS
f1i.com

Norris says 2022 car 'very different, not as nice' to drive

Lando Norris says McLaren's 2022-spec car, as sampled in the team's simulator, feels quite "different" and "not as nice" to drive as this year's contender. F1 teams are deep in the development process of their all-new 2022 machines that have been designed around the sport's revamped technical regulations. The new...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

McLaren: Norris will bounce back after Russia F1 heartbreak

The young Briton looked on course to win his maiden F1 race from pole position at Sochi on Sunday, as he held off Lewis Hamilton behind him in the closing stages. But it all went wrong a few laps from home when a downpour arrived and Norris and his McLaren team left it too late to switch to intermediate tyres.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Mika Hakkinen bows out in fashion from F1

McLaren's Mika Hakkinen conquered his 20th and final F1 win on this day at the 2001 US Grand Prix at Indianapolis. The Finn was set to retire at the end of the season and put in an extra effort to bow out in fashion in front of a packed house at the Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
KGET 17

A classic hobby races back to Bakersfield

Studio 17's Ilyana Capellan heads over to Track Time Hobbies to learn more about slot car racing. The competitive hobby was once very popular in Bakersfield back in the '90s and today, owners Ryan and Sarah Doyel are bringing this unique hobby back to the slot tracks of Bakersfield. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
f1i.com

Hamilton still 'amazed' he's never driven for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton admits to being amazed that his path in F1 has never led him to the golden gates of Maranello despite his undeniable attraction for Ferrari. In July, Hamilton signed a two-year extension to his contract with Mercedes, a renewed commitment that practically ensures that the Briton will conclude his career at the pinnacle of motorsport with the all-conquering German manufacturer.
MOTORSPORTS

