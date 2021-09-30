CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agie Iya Lopè – Mum's grilled chicken drumsticks recipe by Lopè Ariyo

Agie Iya Lopè – Mum’s grilled chicken drumsticks by Lopè Ariyo.

In Yoruba culture, parents aren’t called by their first names. Rather, they’re referred to as the mother or father of their firstborn – so in my mother’s case, Iya Lopè. Her approach to cooking has always been to create quick and easy dishes. When I was younger, we would go to the local video store on a Saturday night and choose a film to watch. When we got home, she would find whatever spices she could and create seasoning for chicken drumsticks to eat as we watched. No matter what she added, they were always so appetising. She said her secret was to add lemon juice to the marinade, but I suspect there’s more to it than that.

Serves 4

chicken drumsticks 12

parsley leaves to serve

For Mum’s marinade

coconut aminos 1 tbsp (available online)

tamarind paste 1 tbsp

fresh lemon juice 1 tbsp

onion granules 2 tsp

garlic granules 1 tsp

paprika 1 tsp

celery salt 1 tsp

ground cumin 1 tsp

dried thyme 1 tsp

dried sage 1 tsp

salt and cayenne pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 190C fan/gas mark 6-7 and line a baking tray with baking paper.

For the marinade, in a small bowl, mix together the coconut aminos, tamarind paste, lemon juice, onion and garlic granules, paprika, celery salt and cumin. Add the herbs to the marinade and taste for salt and cayenne pepper. Place the drumsticks into a large bowl and toss through the marinade. Once the chicken is well coated, place on to the baking tray and bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes, flipping over halfway.

When the chicken is well browned, and when pierced the juices run clear, sprinkle with parsley and enjoy while hot. If you have the patience, wait 5 minutes to allow the chicken to rest.

From Hibiscus by Lopè Ariyo (HarperCollins, £22)

Yasmin Khan’s recipe for herb and paprika chicken

You can’t go wrong with this golden roast chicken, marinated in Mediterranean herbs and spices and spatchcocked so it cooks more evenly, keeping it nice and juicy. A technique I’ve been playing with recently is using baking powder to dry out chicken skin, which helps it to crisp up. The longer you leave the baking powder and salt to do this, the better the effect, but I have found that even a brief amount of time helps. Of course, once you’ve let a chicken rest (which you need to do for succulence) the skin will soften anyway, but if you wanted to give it a go, I’ve included the hack below. I like to serve this with a mustardy salad and some orzo pasta or crusty bread on the side.
RECIPES
The Guardian

