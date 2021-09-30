CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

You Can Stay in the “Scream” House Hosted By Dewey Himself

By Travis Sams
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's your favorite scary movie? Would you stay in the house that it was filmed in? Now you have the chance to do just that...if you dare... The "Scream" franchise is one of the most popular horror movie collections in history. We all know the story of Sidney, Dewey, Gail, and their friends being stalked by the Ghostface killer in the not so quiet town of Woodsboro. I love these movies because not only are they scary, but they also have a lot of mystery around each as to who the Ghostface killer is in each movie. You have the opportunity to go back to the Prescott home where it all started in 1996.

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

Airbnb offers $5 overnight stay in the SCREAM house for Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This October, Airbnb is offering the ultimate immersive Halloween fright. You and three others can spend the night at the SCREAM house for just $5, the company said. They’re allowing three different groups to book for the nights of October 27, October 29 and October 31.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
ComicBook

Scream Writer and Star Partner With Airbnb for Virtual Fan Event and Chance to Stay in House From the Film

As if a new Scream being just a few months away isn't exciting enough for fans of the franchise, this year also marks the original film's 25th anniversary, with star David Arquette and writer Kevin Williamson teaming up with Airbnb to offer fans a unique opportunity to participate in a virtual Q&A and to potentially spend the night in the actual house from the film's deadly finale. Fans can request to book the home for $5 a night (including taxes and fees) and can book the Online Experience starting on October 12th at 1 p.m. ET.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

You Can Now Rent Out the House From 'Scream' for Halloween

The spooky season is fast approaching and if you’re looking to celebrate Halloween this year with something special, Airbnb is now offering rentals for the original house from the 1996 classic thriller Scream. For just $5 USD a night, you’ll get the chance to stay in one of the most...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzie Borden
Person
David Arquette
wegotthiscovered.com

Scream Fans Can Now Stay In The Original Movie’s Iconic House For Halloween

Halloween is fast approaching, and that means it’s time for frights and scares aplenty. Reboot culture is also in the air, and the Scream franchise has a new movie coming out in January 2022. To promote it, as well as give super fans a present for their dedication, Airbnb, Paramount and Spyglass Media has made it possible for lucky fans to stay the night in Stu Macher’s (Matthew Lillard) house from the first film. Not only that, fans will be led through the night by none other than Dewey Riley himself, David Arquette!
MOVIES
WTRF- 7News

‘SCREAM’ House available to rent

Spooky season just got a bit spookier because you can now stay at the ‘Scream’ house, according to AIR BNB The ‘Scream’ House, which is hosted by Dewey, has room for 4 guests with 1 bedroom, 1 bed, and 1 bath. Booking for the house opens a 1 PM on Tuesday, Oct.12 for three stays […]
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Host
toughpigs.com

INTERVIEW: Talking Muppets Haunted Mansion with Miss Piggy

Despite being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, we were shocked to discover that Miss Piggy is not the lead in Muppets Haunted Mansion! A diva of her magnitude shouldn’t be relegated to just a floating head in a crystal ball! We needed to know how such a travesty came about, so we went straight to the source.
MOVIES
AL.com

21 haunted houses in Alabama that will make you scream in 2021

Looking for Halloween chills and thrills? We’ve got you covered. Haunted houses in Alabama are ready to give you goosebumps and scare you silly during the month of October. Here are 21 spooky attractions on our must-see list for this year. ARX MORTIS. When: Oct.1-2, Oct. 8-9, Oct. 15-16, Oct....
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Best Life

The Little Girl From "Aliens" Quit Acting 35 Years Ago. See Her Now.

She starred in one of the biggest sci-fi movies of all time and then threw in the towel—all at 10 years old. In 1986, Carrie Henn starred in Aliens alongside Sigourney Weaver. In the sequel to 1979's Alien, the child actor played Newt, a young girl who is rescued amid a human-versus-alien outer space battle. But, after appearing in the film and winning an award for young actors, Henn continued to live a normal childhood and started a career well outside of the movie world as an adult.
MOVIES
Variety

12 Horror Audiobooks That Will Chill Your Blood

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When you’re in the mood for a really good scare, a well-crafted horror novel is often the best place to turn. While movies and TV shows might reach a wider audience, frequent horror readers know that the written word is practically unmatched when it comes to delivering potent chills. Perhaps that’s because the reader is forced to use their own imagination to fill in...
TV & VIDEOS
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy