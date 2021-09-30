You Can Stay in the “Scream” House Hosted By Dewey Himself

What's your favorite scary movie? Would you stay in the house that it was filmed in? Now you have the chance to do just that...if you dare... The "Scream" franchise is one of the most popular horror movie collections in history. We all know the story of Sidney, Dewey, Gail, and their friends being stalked by the Ghostface killer in the not so quiet town of Woodsboro. I love these movies because not only are they scary, but they also have a lot of mystery around each as to who the Ghostface killer is in each movie. You have the opportunity to go back to the Prescott home where it all started in 1996.