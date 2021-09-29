Tokyo Game Show VR: How To Attend On Oculus Quest And PC

Last month, rumors began spreading around the web that the Resident Evil 4 remake might be on its way. This followed a number of other reports dating back to early 2020, one of which detailing that the title’s original director Shinji Mikami had given his blessing to Capcom to update the game for new audiences. Whether or not that proposed remake is on the way, something else is coming in the meantime–originally announced at the Resident Evil Showcase in April, Resident Evil 4 VR has now been confirmed for the Oculus Quest 2 next month. Yes, the Quest 2, and only the Quest 2. If you have any other headset, well, you’re out of luck. This will be the first Resident Evil title released for VR for the PC, with Resident Evil 7 VR exclusive to PlayStation VR.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO