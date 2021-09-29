First Look At Tokyo Game Show VR Booths Including Capcom, Sega, More

We’ve got our first look at some of the virtual booths at Tokyo Game Show VR, which opens tonight, including Capcom, Sega and more. The free event opens its doors at 5pm PT/8pm ET today (or September 30 at 1am BST/9am JST for Europe and Japan). The social experience has some of the biggest names in gaming onboard as well as a mix of VR developers too, and the official website now has the first images of some of the booths. Want to know how to attend? Check out our full guide to getting in. For now, though, let’s take a look at some of these booths.