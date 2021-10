SAN ANGELO – Tickets for the 2021 Cinch Roping Fiesta are only available at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Office located at 200 West 43rd Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903 or on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rode website. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. For 2021- tickets will be sold as General Admission by section. There will be no specific seats assigned so that people may socially distance after arrival. Please know your preferred section. Tickets are available to be purchased by phone at (325) 653-7785, however, orders will be placed as time allows with those…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO