CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooperstown, NY

Laborer (FT) Village of Cooper...

Daily Star
 6 days ago

Laborer (FT) Village of Cooperstown Streets Department The Village of Cooperstown has an opening for the position of Laborer with the Village of Cooperstown Streets Department. This is a full-time position with a starting salary of $15.00 per hour and attractive benefits. Applicants must be a resident of Otsego County. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. EOE. For further information regarding the position and to obtain an application please contact the Village Clerk's Office at 607-547-2411 or send your resume and cover letter to: Jenna L. Utter Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown PO Box 346 Cooperstown, NY 13326.

marketplace.thedailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
Otsego County, NY
Government
County
Otsego County, NY
Cooperstown, NY
Government
CBS News

DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute former FBI agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said her department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former agents for allegedly failing to properly investigate complaints against Larry Nassar. The announcement came just three weeks after an emotional Senate hearing in which former USA gymnasts responded to a report released by the DOJ’S Office of the Inspector General. Jeff Pegues reports.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laborer#The Village Clerk

Comments / 0

Community Policy