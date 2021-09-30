Laborer (FT) Village of Cooper...

Laborer (FT) Village of Cooperstown Streets Department The Village of Cooperstown has an opening for the position of Laborer with the Village of Cooperstown Streets Department. This is a full-time position with a starting salary of $15.00 per hour and attractive benefits. Applicants must be a resident of Otsego County. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. EOE. For further information regarding the position and to obtain an application please contact the Village Clerk's Office at 607-547-2411 or send your resume and cover letter to: Jenna L. Utter Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown PO Box 346 Cooperstown, NY 13326.