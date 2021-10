No, not the reopening of the US aviation market this week although that was a pleasant surprise for every airline CEO with any interest in one of the largest markets in the world, but rather British Airways finally abandoning London Gatwick - at least for short-haul flights. For both the airline and London Gatwick this may finally be the separation that has been inevitable for decades but that neither wanted to make the first move on. The separation will in the very short-term seem painful but for both, but in truth it’s a blessed relief (whatever they may say publicly).

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO