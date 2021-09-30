CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

LIVE Updates:Virginia 0 Miami 0

By Jacquie Franciulli
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia football (2-2, 0-2) will hope to turn their season round with a win at Miami (2-2). During the game, you can also bookmark this page. It will be updated throughout the game with key scoring drives, turnovers and relevant stats and information. Join the discussion on our message boards at the link below.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Virginia State
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans’ T-Shirts Are Going Viral Today

On Saturday afternoon, one of the biggest games of the day was set to take place from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fans packed Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch No. 1 Alabama face off against No. 12 Ole Miss. Nick Saban’s team entered as the heavy favorite against Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. Before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay getting roasted after revealing Week 6 destination

ESPN’s “College GameDay” announced via Twitter on Sunday that it would head to Dallas next Saturday for the annual Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas. While it’s a storied rivalry between two of the biggest college football brands in the nation, it was a choice that left many scratching their heads.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
CBS Philly

‘Not Enough Today’: Eagles Fans Remain Hopeful Despite 42-30 Loss To Kansas City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The tension and excitement surrounding the match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was high, from the Eagles looking to improve their record to former coach Andy Reid coming into town. “You’re not in Kansas anymore, sorry Andy Reid,” fan Mighty G. told CBS3 ahead of the game. Unfortunately for those passionate fans, Sunday’s game didn’t turn out in their favor, with the Chiefs winning 42-30. Many fans were frustrated and even had their own bits of advice for the Birds. “I think the Eagles needed a little help. They got their offensive guard out with Lane Johnson,” fan Paul Barrett said. “That doesn’t help. They put in a good performance but not enough today.” Some feel more hopeful after the game was more competitive than they expected. Any hope of a comeback win was dashed after three Eagles touchdowns didn’t make it on the scoreboard due to penalties. “They keep calling on the calls on us and not giving us a break. It’s football,” Mighty G said. “I just want them to stop calling these corny calls.” The Eagles (1-3) head to North Carolina to take on the Panthers next Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy