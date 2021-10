Jera Middle East & Africa Management Co. will manage the six power generation and infrastructure projects in which Jera participates in. Japan’s Jera has established a subsidiary in Dubai, UAE, it said on October 1. As the base of operations in the region, Jera Middle East & Africa Management Co. (Jera MEA) will manage the six power generation and infrastructure projects in which Jera participates in.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO