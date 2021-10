Russia's state gas exporter faces calls to increase gas flow, but it is likely waiting for assurances from Brussels doing so will not result in antitrust issues. Gazprom’s flows were in September down both vs last year (-8.7%) and versus last month (-5.3%). Gazprom’s Europe Monthly Exports Source: Gazprom, Entsog, thierrybros.com Year-to-date, Gazprom exported 4.6bn m3 more than in 2020 (+4.2%) but 9.5bn m3 less (-7.6%) than the 2017-2019 average. In light of the pandemic, we should compare 2021 with pre-2019 and not 2020, when the economy was severely affected by the pandemic. Gazprom[1] produced 17.3% more gas in January–September of 2021 than in the same period of last year and exported to the countries beyond the former Soviet Uni...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO