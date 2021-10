COWBOY JUBILEE THURS - SUN, OCT 7TH - 10TH. Celebrating everything cowboy, the Cowboy Way Jubilee is coming to Fort Concho Thurs, Oct 7th - Sun, Oct 10th. It’s 3-days of Everything Cowboy! Think of it as a modern-day version of Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show with celebrity guest appearances, authors, workshops, and demonstrations. Cowboy music plays every day, accompanied by some yodeling and fiddle playing. Vintage Western movies and TV shows play, many people dress up in period costume, and vendors peddle cowboy wares. The Cowboy Way Jubilee is meant for the whole family. All kids 18 and under are admitted free. for more information, call 655-4136.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO