One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Accident on Highway 35 Wednesday Afternoon
A three-vehicle wreck taking place Wednesday afternoon on Alabama Highway 35 in Cherokee County resulted in one person being hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that mishap took place at 5:15pm involving a 2013 Lexus being driven by a female from Cedar Bluff – a 2020 Toyota driven by another resident of Cedar Bluff, also female – and a 2002 Ford being driven by a male resident of Chatsworth, Georgia.www.weisradio.com
