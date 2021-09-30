Broncos add some intriguing options on the interior offensive line
The Denver Broncos added a couple of intriguing options to the interior offensive line with rookie Harry Crider and third-year pro Javon Patterson. That sound you hear is Denver Broncos general manager George Paton tinkering with the roster. Although neither player is going on injured reserve, the Broncos could be without both starting guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow this week against the Baltimore Ravens, possibly longer.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0