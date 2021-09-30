CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos add some intriguing options on the interior offensive line

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos added a couple of intriguing options to the interior offensive line with rookie Harry Crider and third-year pro Javon Patterson. That sound you hear is Denver Broncos general manager George Paton tinkering with the roster. Although neither player is going on injured reserve, the Broncos could be without both starting guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow this week against the Baltimore Ravens, possibly longer.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
USA Today

3,897 Broncos fans have some explaining to do

After hosting limited-capacity fans for a handful of games last season, the Denver Broncos fully opened Empower Field at Mile High for their home opener against the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2021 season. Last week, 71,985 fans attended the game, with 3,897 no shows (fans that...
NFL
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
1230 ESPN

An Open Letter Apology To Teddy Bridgewater And Broncos Coaches

Sure, it's only one game, but I was wrong. I was wrong to completely dismiss the idea of Teddy Bridgewater even being considered for the starting job of Denver Broncos QB and I would like to apologize to Teddy at this time. He seems like a good guy, and I can admit when I'm wrong.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#The Denver Broncos
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Announce Injury Update For QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Denver Broncos might have to rally in the second half today without the services of starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater, who went just 7-of-16 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown in the first half, is being evaluated for a concussion. The Broncos announced the news at halftime. Drew...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s NFL Rankings Have Surprising Team At No. 1

While the Denver Broncos are 2-0 to start the 2021 season, very few would rank them amongst the best teams in the league. But, according to the Aikman Efficiency Ratings, Troy Aikman’s proprietary metric for ranking teams in overall offense and defense, the Broncos are No. 1 on the list through Week 2.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

This NFL team is reportedly very interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers

For the time being, things are looking good between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite a tumultuous offseason that saw the spat between the quarterback and team go public, followed by rumors of retirement, Rodgers returned to camp and has made it clear he intends to play through the 2021 season.
NFL
Mile High Report

Behind enemy lines: Where are the Ravens vulnerable to the Broncos?

Through three games, teams are still trying to find their identity. For the Denver Broncos, it’s whether this start is “real” or not. For the Baltimore Ravens, at least in the opinion of Ken Weinman, it’s their identity on offense. When you lose JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards to injuries and have an offensive line that isn’t good right now, that makes it a little bit harder. As Weinman said, quarterback Lamar Jackson will drive the bus for the Ravens rushing attack, but through three games, they still don’t know what they have outside of him.
NFL
Mile High Report

GIF Horse: How can the Broncos improve on offense?

Riding high atop the AFC West and undefeated in 2021, it’s easy to sip the orange Kool Aid right now. The Broncos are 2-0 and Teddy Bridgewater is the toast of the NFL after his best Peyton Manning impression to open the season. While the injuries to Josey Jewell, Ronald Darby, and Bradley Chubb cast doubt over the state of the defense, the Broncos’ offense seems to raise the ceiling on the roster’s potential.
NFL
chatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Behind Enemy Lines with The Jet Press

We interviewed The Jet Press expert Justin Fried to talk about the Denver Broncos vs New York Jets week 3 matchup. The Denver Broncos are looking to get their third (straight) win of the 2021 season against the New York Jets in Week 3. They’ll be without several pieces, including pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who is scheduled to have arthroscopic knee surgery.
NFL
chatsports.com

Denver Broncos will have to replace critical speed on offense

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler has suffered a torn ACL and will officially miss the rest of the 2021 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hamler went down in the Broncos‘ week three matchup versus the New York Jets after cutting for a route and hyperextending his left knee. The route looked like a small post, to which Hamler would go in front of coverage and make the catch.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Broncos Options to 'Spy' Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

There is no denying the difficulty of the task is facing Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos this week. Lamar Jackson is an extremely capable quarterback with an arm to attack deep and the legs to burn a defense. Whatever Fangio's game plan is to slow Jackson down and keep...
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos Briefs: Revamped offensive line struggles against Baltimore pass rush

Although the blame for the Broncos’ inept offense Sunday can be shifted to all participants, the revamped line featuring two fill-in guards allowed a season-high five sacks in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Right guard Graham Glasgow (knee) was ruled out Friday and left guard Dalton Risner (ankle)...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy