Broncos add some intriguing options on the interior offensive line

Through three games, teams are still trying to find their identity. For the Denver Broncos, it’s whether this start is “real” or not. For the Baltimore Ravens, at least in the opinion of Ken Weinman, it’s their identity on offense. When you lose JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards to injuries and have an offensive line that isn’t good right now, that makes it a little bit harder. As Weinman said, quarterback Lamar Jackson will drive the bus for the Ravens rushing attack, but through three games, they still don’t know what they have outside of him.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO