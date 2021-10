When I reviewed The Forever Purge back in June, I said, “like Night of the Living Dead, The Forever Purge uses the socio-political climate of today and comments on it through the lens of a horror film.” After watching the film again, I still firmly believe that the movie feels like a zombie film. Instead of the undead, though, we have racist Texas rednecks who want to “reclaim” America as theirs. While the socio-political message is a little too on the nose, it’s still a much-needed, worst-case scenario warning of what would happen if someone reckless becomes president again. So much like how Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou is unsubtle by design, The Forever Purge also needs to be blunt to showcase the Kafkaesque reality it’s trying to depict.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO