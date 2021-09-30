Declan Rice insists he is 'giving everything' for West Ham and claims his displays show 'nothing is up' after transfer interest from Chelsea and Manchester United

West Ham assistant coach Kevin Nolan has warned suitors that a bid of £100 million would not be sufficient to take Declan Rice from the club.The midfielder has continued to be linked with a move to a number of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.After an impressive start to the season in east London, Nolan has suggested that Rice is only going to get better and that any transfer fee would need to be significant.“When you watch him play, he just seems in control of everything,” said Nolan on the BBC’s Football Daily podcast.“For me, he’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO