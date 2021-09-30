CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Declan Rice insists he is 'giving everything' for West Ham and claims his displays show 'nothing is up' after transfer interest from Chelsea and Manchester United

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham star Declan Rice insists the way he is performing at the club proves he is completely focused and has not had his head turned by recent transfer interest. The 22-year-old is on the radar of Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea after he turned down two offers to renew his current contract, which expires in 2024.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Declan Rice: ‘I wouldn’t sell him for £100 million’, claims West Ham coach

West Ham assistant coach Kevin Nolan has warned suitors that a bid of £100 million would not be sufficient to take Declan Rice from the club.The midfielder has continued to be linked with a move to a number of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.After an impressive start to the season in east London, Nolan has suggested that Rice is only going to get better and that any transfer fee would need to be significant.“When you watch him play, he just seems in control of everything,” said Nolan on the BBC’s Football Daily podcast.“For me, he’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Van de Beek's agent insisted he is 'not a Carabao Cup player' but £35m flop hasn't done anything to convince Solskjaer otherwise... he must impress the boss against West Ham tonight to save his Man United career

It was back in September that Donny van de Beek's agent stated categorically that the midfielder was 'not a Carabao Cup player'. Guido Albers was explaining on Dutch television how Manchester United had blocked a move to Everton late in the transfer window in order to keep hold of the Dutch international.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Mark Noble
The Independent

West Ham’s Mark Noble salutes ‘special night’ after avenging ‘tough’ penalty miss against Manchester United

Mark Noble said West Ham’s first win at Old Trafford since 2007 was a special night for both the team and himself personally after overcoming a “tough couple of days” following his penalty miss against Manchester United on Sunday. The West Ham captain missed a last-minute spot-kick after being brought on from the bench to rescue a point in the 2-1 defeat to United at the London Stadium, but avenged that defeat on Tuesday night as he led his side in knocking United out of the Carabao Cup. Manuel Lanzini’s early goal was the difference as West Ham advanced to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester United dumped out of Carabao Cup after 1-0 defeat to West Ham

Manchester United have been knocked out in the third round of Carabao Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday. United started a heavily rotated side from their 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, with forward Cristiano Ronaldo, midfielder Paul Pogba and defender Raphael Varane among the stars left out of the squad following a busy run of matches, while Bruno Fernandes was named on the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

LIVE: Manchester United host West Ham with a place in the Carabao Cup fourth round up for grabs, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all in action

Manchester United host West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round following their dramatic victory away at the Hammers on Sunday. There are six matches tonight with teams looking to join the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Leeds who all emerged victorious in Tuesday night's action. Sportsmail's Kieran Lynch...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Roma boss Jose Mourinho refuses to comment on transfer speculation that he is keen on signing Diogo Dalot from his former club Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on speculation that Roma are interested in signing Manchester United's Diogo Dalot in the January transfer window. The Portuguese coach joined Roma in the summer and has started well in the Serie A, winning three times from 4 matches. Ahead of Roma's match with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City
chatsports.com

Man United keep making the same mistakes, the euphoria at Old Trafford from Cristiano Ronaldo's debut has been replaced by a cold reality after Everton draw... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not have a coherent game plan

After copying Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration when he equalised for Everton, Andros Townsend was probably pushing his luck by asking the Manchester United star for his No 7 shirt at the final whistle. 'Not imitating, it was just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career,' explained...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Screaming’ Jesse Lingard acts differently at Manchester United, West Ham captain Mark Noble claims

West Ham captain Mark Noble claims former teammate Jesse Lingard ‘dived’ in a bid to win a penalty during their Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United on Wednesday night.Noble’s side went to Old Trafford and picked up a superb 1-0 win as Manuel Lanzini’s goal was enough to book their place in the fourth round.Lingard, who was on loan at West Ham last season, came into the game having netted the winner against the club he flourished at last season just three days earlier.But he could not impact the game in the same manner as Noble - who missed a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United seek Rice alternatives

Barcelona eye Xavi as new manager (Marca) Atletico want Arsenal star Saka (La Razon) Liga champions could move for England international next summer. Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, according to Spanish outlet La Razon. The Liga champions would been keen on Saka if Saul Niguez's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Manchester United losing interest in Declan Rice

The latest reports suggest United are willing to look elsewhere. Manchester United are said to be losing interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, with his price tag seemingly becoming too big of an issue for a deal to be worked out between both clubs. ESPN have reported that United’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool ‘to reignite interest’ in West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen as Manchester United ‘eye Ousmane Dembele’

What the papers sayAlexandre Lacazette has dealt Arsenal a blow as he intends to run down his contract at the Emirates, reports the Daily Mirror. The 30-year-old will be able to enter talks with other clubs in January and move for free in the summer with Atletico Madrid among the potential suitors the paper adds.Liverpool could reignite their interest in West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, the Liverpool Echo says. Jurgen Klopp’s side were linked with a move for the £20million-rated forward in the summer. View this post on Instagram ...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United ‘switch sights’ from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips as Liverpool ‘eye Franck Kessie’

What the papers sayManchester United have set their sights on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after dropping plans to sign fellow England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, the Daily Star reports. The Red Devils had hotly pursued Rice but have ultimately been put off by the Hammers’ £90million valuation of the 22-year-old. They have now switched focus to 25-year-old Phillips after his rise to become an integral part of the England side.West Ham are still looking to sell Rice while he is at his peak value, according to Football Insider. The club had been hoping to attract bids in excess of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy