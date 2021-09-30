Declan Rice insists he is 'giving everything' for West Ham and claims his displays show 'nothing is up' after transfer interest from Chelsea and Manchester United
West Ham star Declan Rice insists the way he is performing at the club proves he is completely focused and has not had his head turned by recent transfer interest. The 22-year-old is on the radar of Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea after he turned down two offers to renew his current contract, which expires in 2024.www.chatsports.com
