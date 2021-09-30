CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Bristol Food Producers: Who feeds us?

By Sustainable Food Trust Staff
resilience.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA significant proportion of people are disconnected from where their food comes from. Where once there were strong relationships between farmers and consumers, many people now have little idea where the food they eat is produced or who the people are who are growing and raising it. This disconnection means that there is little understanding of agriculture or land management, and a lack of awareness about how the food we eat impacts on the environment and ecology of our land.

www.resilience.org

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

Experts reveal the benefits of eating locally produced food at breakfast

Brits are constantly reminded to take at least 10,000 steps each day to maintain general good health. However, even before we are up and out, our breakfast has already travelled millions of steps to reach us. An expert has revealed avocado on toast, banana porridge and a traditional fry up...
FOOD SAFETY
Wicked Local

Hanover YMCA's farm produces big yields for food pantries

HANOVER – After three years of planning, building and laboring, the YMCA in Hanover is well on its way to donating hundreds of pounds of fresh produce to local food pantries. "This season, we harvested a little over 500 pounds of produce and we donated most of it to the...
HANOVER, MA
resilience.org

Farming Bounded By Our Biological Boundaries – Part 2

Ed. note: Ed. note: This article first appeared on ARC2020.eu. ARC2020 is a platform for agri-food and rural actors working towards better food, farming, and rural policies for Europe. You can find part 1 of this series on Resilience.org here. Despite the climate change mitigation emphasis on carbon sequestration, building...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Restaurants#Food Miles#Pigs#Bristol Food Connections#The Bristol Food Union
omahadailyrecord.com

State's Farmers Fueling Students With Locally Produced Food

With school back in session, many Nebraska students will be fueled by fresh beef, fruits and vegetables sourced from local farms. Mary Carman, director of food services for the Gering public school district, has spent the past three years developing a farm-to-school program. Instead of using processed food shipped in from out of state, her team now uses locally produced, nutrient-rich foods and prepares meals from scratch.
AGRICULTURE
Sheridan Press

After dry summer, ag producers likely need extra feed for winter

SHERIDAN — After a second hot, dry summer in a row, Wyoming’s cattle producers are concerned about heading into winter without enough feed. “This year has been extremely dry. Producers have had a lack of feed, a lack of stock water due to the drought, have seen reservoirs drying up, a shortage of hay and have had to buy extra hay,” Linda Benzel with the USDA Farm Service Agency in Sheridan and Johnson counties said this week.
SHERIDAN, WY
Richmond County Daily Journal

Who will grow the food?

Seeing the writing on the wall when tobacco was declining in the late 1980’s, Derby farmer Jim Lambeth decided to diversify. Having earned a forestry degree from N.C. State, he started raking pine needles year-round, which “has kept us out of any financial trouble.” He sells 50,000 bales per year from the family land and another 50,000 from other farms. Lambeth and his twin brother, Joe, also started raising chickens. The Lambeths discontinued their 140 acres of tobacco. Their old tobacco barns will “never be used again on this farm.” They increased the peach and vegetable crops, which now include sweet corn, squash, cucumbers, melons, field peas, tomatoes and green beans. Jim also grew strawberries for many years. The 73/74 bypass, constructed about 10 years ago, diverted cars away from their farm stand, reducing traffic and produce sales. As a result, Jim mostly sells his products wholesale now.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Industry
beef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In Turkey

Milk was the most produced food commodity in Turkey in 2019 followed by wheat and sugarbeets. Turkey produced more than 20 million metric tons of milk in 2019. Turkey produced more than 4 million metric tons of 8 different food commodities in 2019.
AGRICULTURE
World Bank Blogs

Needed: A Climate-Smart Food System That Can Feed 10 Billion

Agriculture, forestry and land use account for about a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change. The world’s food systems will have to become much more productive by 2050 to feed a global population of 10 billion while also reducing emissions and protecting the environment. Through the Climate Change...
AGRICULTURE
Columbia Daily Tribune

Food waste produces a number of woes

“If you want dessert, you have to eat a bit more of your dinner first.”. Or perhaps you have heard that you should finish your plate because there are starving people in the world and we shouldn’t waste food. We are wasting a lot of it and, because of that, we are wasting a lot of energy too.
COLUMBIA, MO
WPRI

Feeding America: Local farmers, volunteers help stock local food banks

(WPRI) — September is Hunger Action Month and WPRI 12 and our parent company, Nexstar, are helping to raise awareness. Earlier this month, we told you about a seafood distribution program that benefits both fishermen and those who need food. A similar program exists to help farmers and those who need fresh food.
WARWICK, RI
wisfarmer.com

Higher feed costs driving tighter margins for dairy producers

USDA’s milk production report estimated August milk production to be 1.1% higher than a year ago. This is the first time the growth in milk production has been below 2% since March. Milk cow numbers have declined for three consecutive months. August cow numbers declined 19,000 from July and 29,000...
AGRICULTURE
KIMT

Channel One Regional Food Bank receives 5,000 pounds of donations in produce

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly 4,000 families visit the Channel One Food Shelf every month. On Tuesday, the Hilltop Greenhouse and Farm donated over five thousand pounds of fresh broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, and cantaloupe to Channel One Regional Food Bank. Jessica Sund, Director of Development and Communications at Channel One,...
CHARITIES
newfoodmagazine.com

Cannabinoids in food, feed and Novel Food in the European Union

Cannabis sativa, or hemp, is gaining increasing significance in food production, with products containing hemp seeds, flowers or oil becoming more readily available. Hemp seeds, hemp expeller and hemp oil are also approved as feed materials. A legislative big-bang. Since the landmark decision of the European Court of Justice in...
HEALTH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Texas Beef Cattle are Doing Well this Fall

A&M Agriculture Economist Dr. David Anderson says beef prices are better - but don't celebrate yet. "we're still producing a large amount of beef. The problem on the price side, is this bottleneck in meat packing and processing and actually getting it to all of us consumers.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

US hog, Cattle on Feed inventories decline

USDA last Friday (Sept. 24, 2021) released the monthly Cattle on Feed report and the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2021, was 75.4 million head, down four percent from 2020, but up one percent from June 2021. Breeding inventory, at 6.19 million head, was down two percent from last year, and down slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 69.2 million head, was down four percent from last year, but up one percent from last quarter. Meanwhile, the monthly Cattle on Feed report shows cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.2 million head on September 1, 2021. The inventory was one percent below September 1, 2020. This is the second-highest September 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Placements in feedlots during August totaled 2.10 million head, two percent above 2020.
AGRICULTURE
resilience.org

Community orchards bear more than fruit

“Everybody will be able to come here and pick fruit,” says Mateja Angelina Kramar of Croatia’s first community orchard. Her organization, Zasadi Stablo, Ne Budi Panj (Grow A Tree, Don’t Be A Stump!) took over operations of the orchard in Varaždin, in the northwest of Croatia, a town also known as home to the first community gardens in the country.
AGRICULTURE
idahocountyfreepress.com

Kindred and Henrie families: Working together to produce healthy food

CEDAR CREEK — Mickey and Dana Kindred share similar goals with longtime friends Ryan and Tracie Henrie. The families first met while living in Arizona as they both adopted their youngest children around the same time, according to Tracie Henrie. They realized they shared similar goals of wanting to raise healthy, natural foods for their families and for others.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy