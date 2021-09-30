CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Retail wrap: LA-brand Buck Mason joins Montrose Collective

By Katherine Feser
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuck Mason, a Los Angeles-based apparel brand selling hand crafted T-shirts, denim jeans and button-up shirts, will make its Houston debut in Montrose Collective this spring. Montrose Collective is a development of Houston-based Radom Capital combining old and new buildings along Westheimer with spaces for 25 merchants, chefs and wellness tenants, multiple office tenants and the future Montrose Library. Founded in 2013 by Erik Allen Ford and Sasha Koehn, Buck Mason will occupy a 1,300-square-foot space within a 1940-building at 906 Westheimer. The space is now occupied by Hue salon, which will move to a larger space within the project at 888 Westheimer this year.

