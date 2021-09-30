CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockin’ Live Music Weekends!

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Join us Friday October 1st! For great food, drinks and live music!. Members of The Funsters. It would be hard to find a band that has more fun than The Funsters. That is why they are still entertaining thousands of people after 20+ years of playing together. In this ten-piece band there has not been one personnel change in twelve years. That tells the whole story of the secret of The Funsters' success. Not only are these guys great musicians who share a pride in each other's musical abilities, but they are also friends. This spirit and camaraderie on stage is what sets The Funsters apart from other bands offering the same type of musical entertainment.

www.capegazette.com

Atlanta News

Live Music in Drawbar at Bellyard

Enjoy exceptional drinks, delicious bites and spectacular music at Bellyard's bar and lounge, Drawbar October 12 and October 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Drawbar will feature live music by Francisco Vidal on The Francisco Vidal Band, an acoustic, rock/pop power trio, led by Atlanta guitarist/singer/songwriter Francisco Vidal. Vidal's unique brand of feel-good rock will have you singing every word along with him.
ATLANTA, GA
skiddle.com

Musicana Live Music Brunch

3:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 3:00pm) Musicana Ibiza supper club brunch is every Saturday of the summer from The 5th of June at ITACA beach club.
MUSIC
Hamptons.com

Yoga and Live Music with Ashley McGee in Montauk

Ashley McGee has heard every excuse as to why someone has avoided the practice of yoga with "I'm not flexible enough" being one of the primary reasons. That's exactly why she has partnered with Montauk Beach House and Corey's Wave to host a "come one, come all" event on Thursday, September 23 from 5-6 p.m. There will be yoga, surfing, and live music with the primary goal of finding control, grace, and ease.
MONTAUK, NY
vanyaland.com

Out & About: Live music at the Notch Brighton Biergarten

Earlier this month the Charles River Speedway in Brighton caught our attention as a live music destination by hosting the annual Fuzzstival. But the former harness and bicycle racing track at 525 Western Ave., which was first constructed in 1899 and sits on the National Register of Historic Places, is keeping the beat rolling into autumn thanks to Notch Brewing, who after opening its new location earlier this summer has rolled out a pretty impressive live music program.
BRIGHTON, MA
#Live Music#The Robert Brothers
southeastarrow.com

Shipyard Music Festival brings live music, food and entertainment to SEMO community

Crowds flocked to the Shipyard Music Festival Sept. 17 and 18 to experience a diverse line-up of music, food and culture. The two-day annual festival, organized by rustmedia, took place in a fenced-off portion of the Century Casino parking lot. Inside, the venue included two stages, six local food vendors, a kids' activities tent, VIP section and sponsor tents.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Marietta Daily Journal

Weekend TV: 'The Simpsons' open 33rd season with a musical

Everyone's favorite Springfield family has broken into song many times over the past three decades, but there's never been an all-musical episode. That changes with this season premiere in which the gang revamps a stage production that has more than a little in common with "Rent." The numbers, penned by the same team that contributed to "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," aren't particularly catchy, but it's fun to watch Homer get pumped up about something other than chocolate doughnuts. 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox.
TV & VIDEOS
pinebluffspost.com

Live music at the Knotty Pine Saloon

"The Randy Burghardt Band was live at the Knotty Pine Saloon" on the evening of September 3, 2021. Originally from South Dakota Burghardt started his love for music at a young age with piano lessons. Later he took up guitar and at the age of 12 started writing songs. He was involved in a music program through high school then started playing in bands at 15.
CHEYENNE, WY
reportertoday.com

FirstWorks Live—Music From The Sole

Due to forecasted rain - Music From The Sole's performances have been moved to Saturday, September 25th, 12:00-12:45 PM and 2:30-3:15 PM, indoors at the Providence Public Library Auditorium, located at 150 Empire Street, Downtown Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Roanoke Times

Live music in valleys' venues: September-October 2021

Sept. 24 - Billy Idol with Liz Cooper, at Elmwood Park. Sept. 25 - The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, in theater. Oct. 3 - Gin Blossoms, with Uncle Kracker, Sister Hazel. Oct. 16 - Vintage Trouble at Elmwood Park, for Go Fest. Oct. 29 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Every Breath...
ROANOKE, VA
offbeat.com

Outdoor live music resumes in the courtyard venue of d.b.a.

With cooler fall temperatures on the horizon in New Orleans, the live music venue d.b.a. has reopened its outdoor music space, but under a new name. Thanks to a suggestion by pianist John "Papa" Gros, club owner Tom Thayer says the location at 619 Frenchmen Street previously known as d.b.a. at Palace Market will now be known as d.b.a. Inside Out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
oilcity.news

Weekend Live music roundup: outlaw country, brass variety, acoustic alternative,

CASPER, Wyo. — There's a wide variety of mellow acoustic harmonies, outlaw country, funky jams, and "face-melting" prog this weekend in Casper. Check out the events below for some great music!. Kaspen Haley and the Boxelder Stomp. Haley is a Casper native and singer/songwriter "playing everything from modern folk, bluegrass,...
CASPER, WY
yourvalley.net

Rockin' The Blues rings in October

GALVESTON.COM

Live Music: Piano Lounge with Clay Howell

The 23rd Street Station Piano Bar will host Piano Lounge with Clay Howell. Situated in Galveston's charming Historical East End district and located just a few blocks from the beach, 23rd Street Station Piano Bar is a full service bar & piano lounge located on beautiful Galveston Island.
GALVESTON, TX
suncommunitynews.com

Music fest this weekend to benefit musicians facing hardships

LAKE GEORGE | A music festival featuring eight noted bands is to be held Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Roaring Brook Ranch Resort — and the two-day event is a fundraiser for an area non-profit group that assists musicians facing hardships. The bands, hailing from the...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
GALVESTON.COM

Live Music: Violin Lounge with Dave Thomas

The 23rd Street Station Piano Bar will host Violin Lounge with Dave Thomas. Situated in Galveston's charming Historical East End district and located just a few blocks from the beach, 23rd Street Station Piano Bar is a full service bar & piano lounge located on beautiful Galveston Island.
GALVESTON, TX
yourvalley.net

GALVESTON.COM

Live Music: Piano Asylum with Mike & Jayme

The 23rd Street Station Piano Bar will host Piano Asylum with Mike & Jayme. Situated in Galveston's charming Historical East End district and located just a few blocks from the beach, 23rd Street Station Piano Bar is a full service bar & piano lounge located on beautiful Galveston Island.
GALVESTON, TX
indianapublicmedia.org

Lotus World Music Festival Back In Person This Weekend

After an almost fully online festival in 2020, the Lotus World Music & Arts Festival is back in-person this weekend in downtown Bloomington. . The festival will include 28 international artists with roots from Mexico to San Salvador. Live events will take place throughout the weekend at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater, Switchyard Park and two tents on 4th Street and 6th Street. 
BLOOMINGTON, IN

