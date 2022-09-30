ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why September 30th Matters In Rock History

Photo: Getty

It’s September 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1997, The Rolling Stones released their 23rd American studio album, Bridges to Babylon .

In 2008, Disney released Nightmare Revisited , a cover album of songs from the hit 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas , featuring new arrangements by Korn , Amy Lee of Evanescence and Marilyn Manson .

In 2013, Fitz and the Tantrums made history when their song “Out of My League” went to number one on the Alternative Songs chart. It took a record 33 weeks on the chart for the tune to reach the summit.

And in 2008, Tom Morello released The Fabled City , his second studio album as The Night Watchman . It featured guest appearances from Serj Tankian and Perry Farrell .

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )

