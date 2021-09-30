CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Pharma, Inc., Formerly Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., Announces Name Change, Consolidation, and Acquisition of Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc

5 days ago
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Love Pharma Inc. (CSE:LUV) (the 'Company') announces that it has changed its name, has completed the arms-length acquisition of all of the shares of private BC-based Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Kick'), and has affected a two for one consolidation. The Company has issued 183,067,857 common shares, at a deemed value of $0.10 per share, to the shareholders of Kick. In concurrent transactions, the Company issued 20,000,000 shares to the shareholders of 1288339 BC Ltd at a deemed price of $0.10 and issued 3,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 to Callitas Health, Inc., pursuant to certain product license agreements.

www.charlottenews.net

suasnews.com

DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Acquisition of TerraData Unmanned, PLLC a Drone Based Company Offering Multiple Platforms Including Underwater Capabilities

Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has closed the acquisition of TerraData Unmanned, PLLC a drone based company offering multiple platform capabilities, including underwater inspection services (“TerraData”). TerraData offers fully integrated, drone-based, geo-rectiﬁed, 3D modeled mapping for industrial applications including transportation departments, water management agencies, and engineering firms. TerraData inspects culverts, bridges, piers, dam and lock systems, water treatment facilities and more.
ELECTRONICS
charlottenews.net

Electric Royalties to Attend Upcoming Mines and Money 5@5 Event and Retains Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it will also be presenting at the Mines and Money '5@5' on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Mines and Money '5@5' connects the global mining investment community with virtual networking events held every Thursday.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

ZEN Graphene Solutions Highlights Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Company receives shareholder support to transition toward its nanotechnology and health sciences focus. Retains CORE IR for investor relations, public relations, U.S. listing advisory and capital markets advisory. GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
charlottenews.net

XS Financial to Participate at Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that management will be holding 1x1 meetings with institutional investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on Wednesday, October 6th and Thursday, October 7th. If you have any questions or would like to set a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 602-889-9700 or email 1x1@lythampartners.com.
MARKETS
charlottenews.net

Link Global Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity, Setting the Path Towards Carbon Neutrality

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FSE:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for data hosting operations and the digital economy, is pleased to announce that the final agreements have been signed to acquire Clean Carbon Equity ('CCE') (LOI -July 30, 2021) an arm's length private company existing under the laws of British Columbia (the 'Acquisition').
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

1933 Industries Announces AGM Date and Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the 'Company' or '1933 Industries') (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, (the 'Meeting'). The details of all...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Greenlane to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events for Remainder of 2021

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ('Greenlane' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, announced today that the Company's CEO Nick Kovacevich and CFO Bill Mote are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences for the remainder of calendar 2021:
BOCA RATON, FL
tippnews.com

Fluid Metering Inc. Announces the Launch of the FSF Smooth Flow Technology

SYOSSET, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Metering Inc. the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of precision fluid control solutions is pleased to announce the expansion of its portfolio to include the FSF Smooth Flow technology application module to interface with a variety of Fluid Metering pumps. PHOTO...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Benzinga

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Releases FY 2021 Financial Report And Corporate Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the manufacturing and clinical development of rare cannabinoids, has released its financial results and corporate update for FY 2021. In addition, the company announced a conference call and webcast, in which company leadership will discuss the report. Interested parties can access a replay of the webcast for 90 days.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Net Element Inc., Mullen Technologies Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership For Upcoming Mullen EV Launch

Mullen Technologies, an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE), today announced its entry into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with hofer powertrain GmbH. Under the collaboration, Mullen and hofer powertrain will partner in the development and manufacturing of electric drive systems and components for Mullen’s EV lineup, along with a high-performance powertrain for the DragonFLY, to deliver unprecedented performance in the market. hofer powertrain is a renowned Tier 1 engineering service provider and system supplier specialized in efficient powertrain solutions.
BUSINESS
akbizmag.com

Lynden International Announces Name Change to Lynden Logistics, Inc.

Lynden International announced that the company will begin operating under the name Lynden Logistics, Inc. to more accurately reflect its full range of capabilities and services. The name change is effective September 20. Since its inception in 1977, Lynden International has expanded from a pure air freight forwarder to a...
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

RYAH Group, Inc. To Present at LD Micro Conference on October 12th

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ('RYAH' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Gregory Wagner, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be presenting at the virtual LD Micro conference on Tuesday, October 12th. The upcoming interactive online event is...
BUSINESS
cnyhomepage.com

Cree changes its company name to ‘Wolfspeed Inc’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Cree, Inc has officially changed its company name to Wolfspeed, Inc. Additionally, the Albany business review is reporting that Wolfspeed is using their Marcy facility as a major part of their shift toward a greater concentration of semiconductor manufacturing. That move comes at a time when...
MARCY, NY
pfonline.com

An Interview with Quint Towle, Powder Technology Inc.

Powder Technology Inc. (PTI, Schofield, Wisc.) provides high-performance thermoset powder coatings and related services to agricultural, industrial, defense and power generation markets, among others. PTI was born out of a desire to provide customers with consistent powder products and the company prides itself on consistency. Products Finishing recently sat down with Quint Towle, director of sales and marketing, to hear about the company’s approach and to get his perspective on the current supply chain challenges that finishers are currently coping with.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC: MSVI) Announces Director of Acquisitions, Robert Richardson

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSVI) has hired medical marijuana veteran, Robert Richardson, to launch MSVI's market and sales plan of securing acquisitions of income producing marijuana related firms. James Hancock, CEO and Chairman, says, 'Mr. Richardson has invaluable experience,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
charlottenews.net

Lucky Extends the Maturity Date and Amends Terms of the Convertible Debenture

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) 'Lucky' or the 'Company') announces that it has reached agreement with holders of the convertible debenture entered into on October 4, 2018 (the 'Debenture'), which Debenture is set to mature on October 4, 2021. Pursuant to the amendment to the Debenture, the maturity date is extended by two years to October 4, 2023, the interest rate lowered to 8% per annum and the conversion price to $0.10 per unit (the 'Unit'), with each Unit being comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 per common share until October 4, 2023 (the 'Amended Agreement'). As at April 30, 2021, the Debenture was valued at $1,259,321.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Amarc Appoints Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announced that Jeannine Webb has joined Amarc as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'). Ms Webb, an experienced CFO in the resources industry, replaces Sebastian Tang who has resigned from his role with the Company to focus on other aspects of his expanded accounting business.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

SUIC, Midas Announce Signing With E-Commerce Companies Offering Customized Products and Services That Will Benefit More Than 500,000 Merchants, Driving Increase Of Merchant Base. SUIC, Midas Will Replicate This Model In The $6-Trillion EC Markets Worldwid

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch announce signing with E-commerce companies, offering their customized products and services that will benefit more than 500,000 merchants and partners. This will drive an increase in their merchant base. SUIC, Midas will replicate and adopt this model in the $6-trillion EC markets worldwide.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Pursuant to the Financial Conduct Authority's (the 'FCA's') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE: GYS), a leading global online bingo-led operator, notifies the market that as at close of business on 30 September 2021 the issued capital of the Company consists of 111,961,348 ordinary shares of £0.10 each with one vote each. There are no shares held in Treasury.
GAMBLING

