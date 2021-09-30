Love Pharma, Inc., Formerly Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., Announces Name Change, Consolidation, and Acquisition of Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) 'Lucky' or the 'Company') announces that it has reached agreement with holders of the convertible debenture entered into on October 4, 2018 (the 'Debenture'), which Debenture is set to mature on October 4, 2021. Pursuant to the amendment to the Debenture, the maturity date is extended by two years to October 4, 2023, the interest rate lowered to 8% per annum and the conversion price to $0.10 per unit (the 'Unit'), with each Unit being comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 per common share until October 4, 2023 (the 'Amended Agreement'). As at April 30, 2021, the Debenture was valued at $1,259,321.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO