HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement for a Total of $4.8 Million Oversubscribed Financing

charlottenews.net
 5 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE) ('HIRE' or the 'Company'), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces the closing of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of $2,836,100 (the 'Offering'). Including the first tranche financing that closed on August 27, 2021, the Company issued a total of 16,120,378 units at $0.30 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,836,100, exceeding the initial financing target of $3,000,000. Insiders subscribed for $538,053 or 11% of the last two tranches.

