Northern Lights Increases Secret Pass Land by 30%

The component parts alone for Global Aquaduct® represent a potential $90,000,000 addressable market opportunity for Solar Integrated Roofing. NEW YORK, NY AND EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Healixa, Inc. (OTC PINK:EMOR) ('Healixa', or the 'EMOR'), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, and Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC) ('SIRC' or 'Solar Integrated'), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, have signed a strategic component supply agreement Letter of Intent ('LOI') whereby Solar Integrated will supply solar panels and components for the Global Aquaduct® device utilizing Healixa's Atmospheric Water Harvesting® ('AWH™') with an expected near-term potential addressable opportunity to SIRC of $90 million.
