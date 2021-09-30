Northern Lights Increases Secret Pass Land by 30%

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s the largest private lake in Texas and it’s up for sale. The more than 2,400 acre recreational lake is said to be one of the most ‘unique rural land assets’ in the country. Surrounded by more than 21 miles of undeveloped and elevated shoreline, Fairfield Lake offers opportunities for entertainment, residential, commercial or investment development. Located in the town of Fairfield, in Freestone County, Fairfield Lake is just east of Interstate 45 and centrally located between Dallas, Houston and Austin. (credit: hrcranch.com) Some of the properties features include: Lake is estimated to be 50-feet at its deepest point, with fishing, water skiing,...

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO