CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, OH

Edison High School students learning sign language

heraldstaronline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND — Edison High School students are letting their hands do the talking with the implementation of a new sign language class. About 15 pupils in grades nine through 12 gather each day in Andy Lesnansky’s classroom for an online American Sign Language course through the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center, which is a first for the school and is offered as a foreign language subject. The Interactive Video Distance Learning class is taught by instructor Jenna McBriar and includes mostly hands-on education conducted through signing. McBriar said the students are catching on quickly and she was pleased with their progress.

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Richmond, OH
City
Edison, OH
CBS News

DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute former FBI agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said her department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former agents for allegedly failing to properly investigate complaints against Larry Nassar. The announcement came just three weeks after an emotional Senate hearing in which former USA gymnasts responded to a report released by the DOJ’S Office of the Inspector General. Jeff Pegues reports.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy