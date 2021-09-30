Humanitarian assistance provided
The Order of A.H.E.P.A Hancock Chapter No. 103 and the Daughters of Penelope Pallas Athene Chapter No. 276 joined forces for a fundraising project to help those impacted by wildfires in Greece. On Aug. 4, Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas authorized the opening of the A.H.E.P.A. Emergency Relief Fund in an effort to provide humanitarian assistance for the victims of Greece’s wildfires. “Even now, the fires are still ravaging Greece, and when this horror is over, thousands of our Greek brethren will be left without their homes and possessions,” a spokesperson noted. Upon authorization from presidents James Banketas, A.H.E.P.A., and Mary Loucas, D.O.P., a fundraising project was initiated with Steve Psaros as project chairman. Members responded by raising $1,120, which was sent to National Headquarters for the Emergency Relief Fund for Greece’s wildfires. Involved in the check presentation Sept. 14 were, seated, from left, Despina Madias; Loucas; Banketas; Naomi Loucas; and Heidi Psaros; and standing, Mark Madias, Grace Madias, Alexandra Melonas and Steve Psaros.www.heraldstaronline.com
