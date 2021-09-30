Humanitarian assistance provided

New books available at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County include:. • Ordinary Heroes by Joseph Pfeifer — Ordinary Heroes is the unforgettable and intimate account of what Chief Pfeifer witnessed at Ground Zero on 9/11 and the days that followed. Through his eyes, we see the horror of the attack and the courage of the firefighters who ran into the burning towers to save others. We see him send his own brother up the stairs of the North Tower, never to return. And we walk with him and his fellow firefighters through weeks of rescue efforts and months of numbing grief, as they wrestle with the real meaning of heroism and leadership.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO