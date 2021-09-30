CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humanitarian assistance provided

heraldstaronline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Order of A.H.E.P.A Hancock Chapter No. 103 and the Daughters of Penelope Pallas Athene Chapter No. 276 joined forces for a fundraising project to help those impacted by wildfires in Greece. On Aug. 4, Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas authorized the opening of the A.H.E.P.A. Emergency Relief Fund in an effort to provide humanitarian assistance for the victims of Greece’s wildfires. “Even now, the fires are still ravaging Greece, and when this horror is over, thousands of our Greek brethren will be left without their homes and possessions,” a spokesperson noted. Upon authorization from presidents James Banketas, A.H.E.P.A., and Mary Loucas, D.O.P., a fundraising project was initiated with Steve Psaros as project chairman. Members responded by raising $1,120, which was sent to National Headquarters for the Emergency Relief Fund for Greece’s wildfires. Involved in the check presentation Sept. 14 were, seated, from left, Despina Madias; Loucas; Banketas; Naomi Loucas; and Heidi Psaros; and standing, Mark Madias, Grace Madias, Alexandra Melonas and Steve Psaros.

Autism Society provides educators with grants to assist with student needs

YOUNGSTOWN — The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley has announced its grant recipient winners for the Autism Teacher Mini Grant Program and awarded $850 in funds to area special education teachers to help them expand the student accommodations in their classroom. Awards were given in three denominations, $500, $250, and $100 to applicants and applications were received from teachers across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Tribune

Dr. Vinh Chung: Afghan refugees need America’s compassionate spirit

The desperate evacuation from Afghanistan jarred our conscience for good reason. For me, it’s because my own family was left behind in Vietnam after Saigon fell in 1975. We eventually fled on a boat and resettled in the United States. I was only 3 years old. Today, I’m a proudAmerican...
IMMIGRATION
sflcn.com

Humanitarian Crisis and Anti-Blackness at the Border

CURE Condemns Racist Treatment of Haitian and Black Asylum Seekers at the US-Mexico Border. [TEXAS] – The Center for Urban and Racial Equity (CURE) condemns the racist and dehumanizing treatment of Haitian asylum seekers by the Biden administration. The verbal abuse and physical assault by U.S. Border Patrol officers of Black immigrants seeking refuge from political upheaval and natural disasters is consistent with a long history of xenophobic, anti-Black immigration policies toward Haitian immigrants. The Biden administration’s decision to conduct mass deportations of asylum seekers without due process based on the Trump-era use of Title 42, (and to defend its use after a judge ordered a stop to the practice last week), is a blatant failure of the administration to live up to its pledge to make immigration more humane. As such, the Biden administration betrays its wider commitment to making racial equity a core pillar of their policies and decision-making.
IMMIGRATION
heraldstaronline.com

Humane society makes a difference

The Jefferson County Humane Society engages in a variety of events and activities to raise money. One of the important ways is tagging. When I was first asked to volunteer for my first tagging event, I was a bit apprehensive. It soon became apparent that the people of this area are very supportive and generous of the humane society. Many stories are shared about the pets they have adopted. Others express gratitude for the animals that have been rescued from horrible situations to be adopted into loving homes.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

History in the Hills: Shaking off all the rust

Any regular reader of my column may not be surprised to learn that I am a little biased toward our area. As an executive director of an historic site and a convention and visitors bureau that exist to promote our region’s unique attributes, I think that is all right. Always,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Franciscan alumni honored for achievements

STEUBENVILLE — From working for the good health of mothers and infants in the U.S. to helping youth abroad to attain an education, the efforts of several former students of the Franciscan University of Steubenville were acknowledged Friday at its annual alumni awards banquet. The event is part of the...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Donation made

Joe Lovell, special events coordinator with Ogden Newspapers, presented a donation to the Trinity Health System Foundation from proceeds made during a basket drawing at the Sept. 22 appearance by Eddie Olczyk as part of the Herald-Star Speaker Series, Presented by Eastern Gateway Community College. Accepting the donation were Catherine Poludniak, left, foundation manager; and Marsha Lewis, oncology clerk at the Tony Teramana Cancer Center in Steubenville. (Photo by Michael D. McElwain)
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

New at the Library

New books available at the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County include:. • Ordinary Heroes by Joseph Pfeifer — Ordinary Heroes is the unforgettable and intimate account of what Chief Pfeifer witnessed at Ground Zero on 9/11 and the days that followed. Through his eyes, we see the horror of the attack and the courage of the firefighters who ran into the burning towers to save others. We see him send his own brother up the stairs of the North Tower, never to return. And we walk with him and his fellow firefighters through weeks of rescue efforts and months of numbing grief, as they wrestle with the real meaning of heroism and leadership.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
thecounty.me

Stand Down for vets to provide assistance

CARIBOU, Maine — The Department of Veterans Affairs, Maine Vet Centers, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services and community partners will hold a Stand Down for homeless Veterans from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Caribou. The event will take place at the Caribou Community Based Outpatient...
CARIBOU, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Asbarez News

ARS’ Humanitarian Assistance in Artsakh and Armenia

Today marks one year since the Azerbaijani government, along with its allies and hired guns, launched a war against the people of Artsakh. The Armenian Relief Society stands in solidarity with all the soldiers who fought valiantly to defend their land, with all those who gave their lives and their families who are still coping with their loss. The organization actively supports soldiers who were injured while protecting Artsakh and Armenia’s borders and those who lost their homes during the 44-day war.
CHARITIES

