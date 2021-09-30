CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The biggest yachts sold at auction

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week it was announced that Project Y910 will be put up for auction, and while the vessel won't be the first yacht to been sold under the hammer, at 120 metres long she will be the largest, according to data from BOAT Pro. While the route to auction is sometimes a consequence of legal action, some owners simply view the bidding format as an exciting alternative to the traditional means of buying and selling a boat. BOAT takes a look at eight of the largest yachts sold at auction to date...

boatinternational.com

Westport motor yacht Aphrodite sold

The 39.62 metre Westport tri-deck motor yacht Aphrodite, listed for sale by Kevin Merrigan and Wes Sanford at Northrop & Johnson, has been sold in an in-house deal. The Westport 130 is a popular model from the US builder, providing a combination of comfort, function and timeless design. Aphrodite, a...
boatinternational.com

NQEA motor yacht Horizons II sold

The 44.2 metre NQEA motor yacht Horizons II, listed for sale by Burgess, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in aluminium by Australian yard NQEA to a design by Don Shead, she was delivered in 2004 and most recently refitted in 2020. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins comprising an owner's suite, full beam and forward on the main deck, while on the lower deck lie a VIP cabin and two doubles, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
boatinternational.com

First Codecasa Gentleman’s Yacht sold

Italian yard Codecasa has announced the sale of its in-build 24 metre project named The Gentleman’s Yacht with the buyer introduced by Carmen Lau of Camper & Nicholsons who will supervise the build. The all-aluminium design by Luca Dini Design & Architecture is reminiscent of 1950s yachts but packed full...
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht TC sold

The 40.5 metre Sunseeker motor yacht TC, listed for sale by Christopher Head at Sunseeker London, has been sold with the buyer introduced by MarineMax East. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International and delivered in 2020 as a Sunseeker 131 model, she is RINA classed and MCA compliant. The interior is in satin finished black American walnut wood throughout. The main deck saloon comes with a 64-inch HD television screen linked to a Bose sound system, while on the starboard side a balcony folds out to the sea. Especially attractive for fans of al fresco meals is the upper deck cockpit, complete with a large dining table and seating for 10 guests.
rcnky.com

Celebrations Riverboat Closes, will be Sold at Auction

Chuck and Angie Girmann, Owners/Operators of Celebrations Riverboat, have announced their retirement after 47 successful years in the catering, food service, and riverboat business. The couple will sell their Celebrations Riverboat to the highest bidder in a turnkey auction facilitated by Northern Kentucky Auction. Included in the auction is the...
boatinternational.com

54m explorer yacht Itasca sold

The famed 53.6 metre J&K Smit explorer yacht Itasca, jointly listed for sale by Fraser with Edmiston & Company, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Vassilis Fotilas of Fraser. Built in steel by Dutch yard J & K Smit, Itasca was delivered in 1961 as one of four...
boatinternational.com

Sanlorenzo motor yacht Haiia sold

The 36.5 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht Haiia, jointly listed for sale by Mike Newton-Woof at Ventura Yachts with Olympic Marine, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Ed Dickinson of Northrop & Johnson. Launched in 2015 as part of the SL118 series, Haiia was built from a GRP hull...
KVOE

Plumb Place contents sold at auction

The Plumb Place Steering Committee took another step in possibly restoring services to women in crisis situations this weekend, but it was a sobering process. All the contents inside the former Plumb Place home for women in crisis situations were put up for auction as the Plumb Place Steering Committee works to restore services to women in need.
houstonmirror.com

Heesen Motor Yacht "OCTOPUSSY" Sold

MIAMI, FL - September 28th, 2021, Victory Marine Holdings (OTCPK.VMHG) is proud to announce the sale of "OCTOPUSSY" The ultra-fast 43.58 meter Heesen motor yacht Octopussy, listed for sale by Chris Callahan from Moran Yacht & Ship, has been sold with Orlando Hernandez at Victory Yacht Sales introducing the buyer.
boatinternational.com

Hatteras motor yacht Bethie Ree sold

The 24.38 metre Hatteras motor yacht Bethie Ree, listed for sale by Raymond Young at RJC Yacht Sales, has been sold with buyer introduced by James Corts of MarineMax. Built in GRP by US yard Hatteras and delivered in 2005, she is an enclosed flybridge model designed in her entirety by the yard.
pipestonestar.com

Brown and Hill properties to be sold by auction

Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) Board members voted during their Sept. 27 meeting to hire Chuck Sutton Auctioneer and Land Broker and The Winter Group to sell the Brown and Hill elementary school properties by auction and handle the related abstract and title work. Representatives of the two companies met with...
boatinternational.com

Christensen motor yacht Silent World II sold

The 36.58 Christensen motor yacht Silent World II, listed for sale by Yachtzoo, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in GRP by US yard Christensen to a design by Howard Apollonio, she was delivered in 1991 and upgraded several times since, most recently during a major refit in 2007.
boatinternational.com

43m ISA motor yacht Philmx sold

The 43 metre ISA motor yacht Philmx, listed for sale by Black Orange Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Julia Skoptsova of Smart Yachts. Delivered in 2014 by Italian yard ISA to a design by Andrea Vallicelli, Philmx features a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a striking blue paint job that will stand out in any marina.
boatinternational.com

Crescent Custom motor yacht Life of Riley sold

The 35.05 metre Crescent Custom motor yacht Life of Riley, jointly listed for sale by Northrop & Johnson with Chuck Hovey Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Kit Denison of Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by US yard Crescent Custom Yachts to a design by Jack Sarin,...
boatinternational.com

Trident motor yacht Just Sayin’ for sale

The 40.2 metre Trident motor yacht Just Sayin’ has been listed for sale by Iain Lawrie of Merle Wood & Associates. Built in GRP by US yard Trident to a design by Wesley Carr, she was delivered in 1999 and has just completed a major 2021 refit including a full new repaint. Up to nine guests can be hosted on board overnight, and up to 12 guests when cruising. The accommodation layout is especially appealing, with four en-suite cabins that include two master suites, a queen double and a twin on this yacht for sale.
charterworld.com

Luxury yachts Project Vento and Project Toro sold for Turquoise Yachts

Turkish shipyard Turquoise Yachts looks to have a busy time ahead after the successful sale of the 87m/285.5ft luxury yacht PROJECT VENTO, just weeks after 79m/259ft luxury yacht PROJECT TORO was sold. M/Y PROJECT VENTO will be the ninth collaboration between Turquoise Yachts and H2 Yacht Design, their largest vessel...
boatinternational.com

Apreamare motor yacht Sangria for sale

The 24.51 metre Apreamare motor yacht Sangria has been listed for sale by Onur Erardag at Nautique Yachting in Turkey. Built in GRP by Italian yard Apreamare to design by Zuccon International Project, who also designed the interior, she was delivered in 2012 as one of the yard’s Maestro series. Styled throughout in a restful palette of neutral colours, she accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite and two doubles, all with en-suite bathroom facilities.
boatinternational.com

Intermarine motor yacht Burgas for sale

The 41.45 metre Intermarine motor yacht Burgas has been listed for sale by Gary Hardcastle at Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by US yard Intermarine to a design by Luiz de Basto, she was delivered in 1998 with a full refit in 2018/2019. ABS classed she features a Marc Michaels interior sleeping 10 guests in five cabins featuring a master suite, VIP stateroom, two doubles and a twin. All cabins have entertainment centres, LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
boatinternational.com

Posillipo-Rizzardi motor yacht Naughty by Nature sold

The 32 metre Posillipo-Rizzardi motor yacht Naughty by Nature, listed for sale by Altinel Shipyards, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Parsifal Yachting. Built in GRP by Italian yard Posillipo-Rizzardi to a design by Francesco Paszkowski, Naughty by Nature was delivered in 2002 as a Technema 105 model and most recently refitted in 2017. RINA classed, a classically styled interior by Tommaso Olivotto accommodates up to ten guests in five cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite, two doubles and two twins. All cabins have entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities, and there are quarters for four crew.
