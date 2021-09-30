CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trident motor yacht Just Sayin’ for sale

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 40.2 metre Trident motor yacht Just Sayin’ has been listed for sale by Iain Lawrie of Merle Wood & Associates. Built in GRP by US yard Trident to a design by Wesley Carr, she was delivered in 1999 and has just completed a major 2021 refit including a full new repaint. Up to nine guests can be hosted on board overnight, and up to 12 guests when cruising. The accommodation layout is especially appealing, with four en-suite cabins that include two master suites, a queen double and a twin on this yacht for sale.

