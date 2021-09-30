£755,000 price drop on Sunseeker motor yacht Nautilass
The 34.53 motor yacht Nautilass, listed for sale by Christopher Head at Sunseeker London, has received a price reduction of £755,000. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International to RINA class, she was delivered in 2016 as a Sunseeker 115 Sport Yacht. Always privately used, she has an interior in gloss black American walnut and accommodates 10 guests in five cabins. These consist of a main deck master suite, VIP suite, double and two twins, all with entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for five crew.www.boatinternational.com
