Air France Receives its First Airbus A220-300

On 29 September 2021, Air France took delivery of its first Airbus A220-300, the company’s latest jewel in the fleet on its short and medium-haul network. Since introducing the Airbus A350 on its long-haul network, the company is continuing its fleet renewal and by 2025 will have integrated the 60 A220-300s ordered in 2019 to gradually replace its Airbus A318s and A319s as well as several Airbus A320s. This order – the largest from a European customer – includes an additional mix of 30 options and 30 purchase rights.