50m Westport motor yacht Sheherazade sold

The classic 36.91 metre motor yacht Fair Lady has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Chris Cecil-Wright at Cecil Wright & Partners. Built with a steel hull and teak superstructure by British yard Camper & Nicholsons to a design by Charles E Nicholson, she was delivered in 1928 and was rebuilt by Pendennis in 1996 and further refitted in 2006 and 2013. A new interior in classic pear wood by John Munford was installed during the refit, accommodating eight guests in five cabins consisting of a master suite with a private office, a VIP suite, a double and two singles, all with bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for six crew.

