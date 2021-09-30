CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

50m Westport motor yacht Sheherazade sold

boatinternational.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 50 metre Westport motor yacht Sheherazade, listed for sale by Joe Majcherek at Gilman Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Chris Daves of Denison Yachting. Shehrezade was built in GRP by US yard Westport with delivery in 2009 and is ABS classed and MCA compliant. She had a notable refit period through 2013/14 where she had an aft bridge deck extension, a major upgrade on the sundeck to include a larger Jacuzzi, dayhead, and multiple sunbeds, plus a complete interior refit, as well as numerous smaller improvements.

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

Related
boatinternational.com

Trident motor yacht Just Sayin’ for sale

The 40.2 metre Trident motor yacht Just Sayin’ has been listed for sale by Iain Lawrie of Merle Wood & Associates. Built in GRP by US yard Trident to a design by Wesley Carr, she was delivered in 1999 and has just completed a major 2021 refit including a full new repaint. Up to nine guests can be hosted on board overnight, and up to 12 guests when cruising. The accommodation layout is especially appealing, with four en-suite cabins that include two master suites, a queen double and a twin on this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

NQEA motor yacht Horizons II sold

The 44.2 metre NQEA motor yacht Horizons II, listed for sale by Burgess, has been sold in an in-house deal. Built in aluminium by Australian yard NQEA to a design by Don Shead, she was delivered in 2004 and most recently refitted in 2020. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins comprising an owner's suite, full beam and forward on the main deck, while on the lower deck lie a VIP cabin and two doubles, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
charterworld.com

Luxury yachts Project Vento and Project Toro sold for Turquoise Yachts

Turkish shipyard Turquoise Yachts looks to have a busy time ahead after the successful sale of the 87m/285.5ft luxury yacht PROJECT VENTO, just weeks after 79m/259ft luxury yacht PROJECT TORO was sold. M/Y PROJECT VENTO will be the ninth collaboration between Turquoise Yachts and H2 Yacht Design, their largest vessel...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Apreamare motor yacht Sangria for sale

The 24.51 metre Apreamare motor yacht Sangria has been listed for sale by Onur Erardag at Nautique Yachting in Turkey. Built in GRP by Italian yard Apreamare to design by Zuccon International Project, who also designed the interior, she was delivered in 2012 as one of the yard’s Maestro series. Styled throughout in a restful palette of neutral colours, she accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite and two doubles, all with en-suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
boatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht Octopussy sold

Sold as recently as February 2021, the ultra-fast 43.58 metre Heesen motor yacht Octopussy, has been sold again with the seller represented by Moran Yacht & Ship and the buyer introduced by Victory Yacht Sales in Miami. Built in aluminium by Dutch yard Heesen to a design by Gerhard Gilgenast,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Sanlorenzo motor yacht H1 for sale

The 44.5 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht H1 has been listed for sale by Hans Van Doornmalen and Simon Goldsworthy at Edmiston & Company. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Sanlorenzo to a design by Zuccon International Project and delivered in 2020, she is the first 44Alloy superyacht from the yard.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Codecasa motor yacht Family Day for sale

The 41 metre Codecasa motor yacht Family Day has been listed for sale by Pierre Vezilier at IYC. Designed by Andrea Bacigalupo, Family Day was built in aluminium by Italian yard Codecasa to ABS class and delivered in 2007 named Bellissima C. Her interior, by Franco and Anna Della Role uses select mahogany woods to create a classic decor in accommodation for 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a master suite, three doubles and a twin, all with entertainment centres, Sharp LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for six crew aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Classic motor yacht Fair Lady sold

The classic 36.91 metre motor yacht Fair Lady has been sold with both buyer and seller represented by Chris Cecil-Wright at Cecil Wright & Partners. Built with a steel hull and teak superstructure by British yard Camper & Nicholsons to a design by Charles E Nicholson, she was delivered in 1928 and was rebuilt by Pendennis in 1996 and further refitted in 2006 and 2013. A new interior in classic pear wood by John Munford was installed during the refit, accommodating eight guests in five cabins consisting of a master suite with a private office, a VIP suite, a double and two singles, all with bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for six crew.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westport#Yachting#Sheherazade#Grp#Mca#Vip
boatinternational.com

67m Feadship motor yacht Anna 1 sold

The 67 metre Feadship motor yacht Anna 1, jointly listed for sale by Fraser with Arcon Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Richard Callender and James Munn of Northrop & Johnson. With exterior styling and interior design by Michael Leach, Anna 1 was built in steel and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Trinity motor yacht White Star for sale

The 49.9 metre Trinity motor yacht White Star has been listed for sale by Jonathan Barbe at Edmiston & Company. Built in aluminium and launched by US yard Trinity Yachts in 2005, White Star has been maintained and upgraded to the highest standards including a comprehensive refit in 2017. MCA compliant, her interior was designed by Dee Robinson. Accommodating up to 10 guests, her layout is focused around the master suite, which is aft on the bridge deck with a private lounge forward and a Jacuzzi and sunbathing area aft on the owners' private deck. The remaining four guest cabins are situated on the lower deck and all have entertainment systems incorporating flat screen televisions and full en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

54m explorer yacht Itasca sold

The famed 53.6 metre J&K Smit explorer yacht Itasca, jointly listed for sale by Fraser with Edmiston & Company, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Vassilis Fotilas of Fraser. Built in steel by Dutch yard J & K Smit, Itasca was delivered in 1961 as one of four...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Baglietto motor yacht Burkut for sale

The 54 metre Baglietto motor yacht Burkut has been jointly listed for sale by Burgess with Arcon Yachts. Delivered by Italian yard Baglietto in 2010, Burkut is the fourth yacht in the yard’s steel hull full displacement designs and is Lloyds classed and MCA compliant. Her striking dark blue hull and sleek exterior styling, executed by the in-house Baglietto engineering team in cooperation with Francesco Paszkowski, have created a world class ocean going motor yacht that turns heads in every port she enters.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Bossy for sale

The 35.3 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Bossy has been listed for sale by Veysel Karagoz at Sunseeker Turkey. International to RINA class, she was delivered in 2016 as the first Sunseeker 116 motor yacht. Built on the platform of the Sunseeker 115 Sport Yacht, she features an updated new superstructure design, sporting rakish and powerful-looking exterior lines.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

60m Alia motor yacht Samurai for sale

The 60.02 metre Alia motor yacht Samurai has been listed for sale by Christie Yachts. With naval architecture by Van Oosanen & Associates and built in steel and aluminium by Turkish yard Alia Yachts to a design by Omega Architects, she was delivered in 2016 and went on to become a Showboats Design Awards winner in 2017.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Astondoa motor yacht Panakeia now for sale with Northrop & Johnson

The 45.5 metre Astondoa motor yacht Panakeia has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Richard Higgins at Northrop & Johnson. Built in steel and aluminium by Spanish yard Astondoa to RINA class, Panakeia was delivered in 2008 with a refit in 2018. An interior by Cristiano Gatto accommodates up to guests in five cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite, two doubles and two twins, all with entertainment centres, television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities. A further four cabins sleep nine crewmembers aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Posillipo-Rizzardi motor yacht Naughty by Nature sold

The 32 metre Posillipo-Rizzardi motor yacht Naughty by Nature, listed for sale by Altinel Shipyards, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Parsifal Yachting. Built in GRP by Italian yard Posillipo-Rizzardi to a design by Francesco Paszkowski, Naughty by Nature was delivered in 2002 as a Technema 105 model and most recently refitted in 2017. RINA classed, a classically styled interior by Tommaso Olivotto accommodates up to ten guests in five cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite, two doubles and two twins. All cabins have entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities, and there are quarters for four crew.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Price drop on Sunseeker motor yacht Blade 6

The 28.2 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Blade 6, listed for sale by Michel Chryssicopoulos at IYC, has received a price reduction of €250,000. Built in GRP by UK yard Sunseeker International to MCA class, she was delivered in 2009 as a Predator 92S model. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins consisting of a master suite with walk-in wardrobe, a VIP suite forward and two twin cabins, which can be converted to doubles. All cabins have entertainment centres, LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, four crew share two cabins aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Broward motor yacht Independence 3 for sale

The 34 metre Broward motor yacht Independence 3 has been listed for sale by John Slate at Northrop & Johnson. Built in aluminium by US yard Broward Marine, she was delivered in 1997 and had a comprehensive refit in 2017, including having her hull sand blasted and repainted. Patrick Knowles did her interior in his inimitable style, using oak joinery throughout, and she accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of a master suite, VIP suite, a double and a twin, all with entertainment centres, flat screen televisions and full en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Alloy sailing yacht Marae sold

The 32.97 metre Alloy sailing yacht Marae, listed for sale by Thomas Cleator at Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Ken Keefe of Ken Keefe Maritime. Built in aluminium by New Zealand yard Alloy Yachts to a design by Ted Fontaine, Marae was delivered in 2004 with refits in 2009, 2014 and 2020. Her flowing exterior lines are complemented by a classic interior in cream shades and rich walnut panelling throughout, accommodating up to eight guests in a master suite, VIP suite and a twin cabin plus two Pullman berths.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Custom Line motor yacht Think BIG sold

The 29.7 metre Custom Line motor yacht Think BIG, listed for sale by Tom Roberts at IYC, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Arrival Yachts. Built in GRP by Italian yard Ferretti to a design by Zuccon International Project, she was delivered in 2008 as one of the yard’s Custom Line 97 series and recently completed a comprehensive interior refit. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five well-appointed cabins consisting of a master suite, two doubles and two twins, all with smart television screens, full Crestron controls and custom Corian bathrooms.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy