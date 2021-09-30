50m Westport motor yacht Sheherazade sold
The 50 metre Westport motor yacht Sheherazade, listed for sale by Joe Majcherek at Gilman Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Chris Daves of Denison Yachting. Shehrezade was built in GRP by US yard Westport with delivery in 2009 and is ABS classed and MCA compliant. She had a notable refit period through 2013/14 where she had an aft bridge deck extension, a major upgrade on the sundeck to include a larger Jacuzzi, dayhead, and multiple sunbeds, plus a complete interior refit, as well as numerous smaller improvements.www.boatinternational.com
