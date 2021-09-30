CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby scheduled for Saturday

By Travis Devlin travis@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQcjt_0cCjwwOO00
People line the duck pond spillway to watch racers Saturday in the 2020 installment of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful's Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. KALB Executive Coordinator Leigh Patterson said this event featured more adopted ducks than any other event in the history of the race. News Courier/J.R. Tidwell

The Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby is back for its 21st year beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, when rubber ducks will be released in the duck pond spillway at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens.

“It's a fundraiser for Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, and it's a rubber duck race,” KALB Executive Coordinator Leigh Patterson said. “We enter ducks into the race that people adopt.”

As of Sunday night, according to Patterson, 1,235 ducks have been entered into the race, but more have been adopted since then, and she estimates at this point that they have around 1,400 scheduled to compete.

Rubber ducks can be adopted at the KALB office located at 125 East St. in Athens and online at kalbcares.com. Online adoptions will be accepted until midnight Friday.

“It's $5 per duck, or you can get a quack pack, which is a six-pack for $25,” Patterson said. “That also includes one duck free, and you get a coupon for 25% off your entire order at Papa Murphy's Pizza.”

A total of 23 prizes are up for grabs at the Ducky Derby.

“The grand prize is $2,000, thanks to American Leakless Company. We also have a one-night stay, plus dinner for two at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa,” Patterson said. “The dinner for two is at the 360 Grille (in Florence).”

Patterson took over as executive coordinator last year for now retired Lynne Hart, and while she had volunteered for several years prior, she enjoys this role and is always thrilled for the annual event.

“It is a ton of fun. The kids love to come out and watch the ducks run down the spillway,” Patterson said. “Part of it is you can name your ducks, so kids will be shouting their duck names. You don't have to be present to win, but it sure is fun to be there.”

CBS News

Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans. J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people who previously...
