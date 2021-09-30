AI: The Somnium Files and Mighty Goose join Xbox Game Pass today

Every autumn, the next FIFA video game entry launches for consoles and PC, and this year is no different. FIFA 22 is the next entry in the series, but when can you start playing? After all, the litany of different editions, pricing, and start times for Electronic Arts sports games can be confusing. Here’s everything you need to know about when you can start playing FIFA 22, along with details about pre-order bonuses, and download sizes.

FIFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO