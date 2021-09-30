AI: The Somnium Files and Mighty Goose join Xbox Game Pass today
Announced during Microsoft's Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation, AI: The Somnium Files and Mighty Goose are coming to Xbox Game Pass later today. In AI: The Somnium Files, you play as detective Kaname Date, who is trying to take down an elusive and mysterious serial killer. On your hunt for clues, you will investigate not only crime scenes but also people's dreams. AI: The Somnium Files launched for PS4, Switch, and PC back in 2019 to rave reviews from critics and players. Its sequel, AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative, is planned for release in 2022.www.trueachievements.com
