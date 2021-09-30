Start Time, Full Schedule, and How to Watch the Tokyo Game Show 2021
Start Time, Full Schedule, and How to Watch the Tokyo Game Show 2021. The Tokyo Game Show is currently in full swing, with a series of presentations scheduled over many days. The Tokyo Game Show (which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year) is one of the industry’s largest trade fairs for those who are unfamiliar with it. It’s comparable in this regard to the E3 conference in Los Angeles or the Gamescom exposition in Germany.washingtonnewsday.com
