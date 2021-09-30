CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nexus and Marvel's Avengers Now Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Console

By Rahul Majumdar
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco's RPG Scarlet Nexus has now been added to Xbox Game Pass for PC and console, along with Marvel's Avengers. The announcement for the former was made during Xbox's Tokyo Games Show segment, with the game joining Game Pass a mere three months after its launch. Marvel's Avengers was announced to be joining the service earlier this week.

