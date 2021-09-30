CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Eutelsat rejects Drahi takeover bid

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatellite service provider Eutelsat rejected a takeover bid from Altice Europe founder Patrick Drahi over unfavourable conditions, putting the brakes on a recent acquisition spree on the continent by the entrepreneur. In a statement addressing media reports which surfaced earlier this week, Eutelsat noted it received an unsolicited non-binding offer...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobileworldlive.com

IHS Towers pulls trigger on IPO

Independent infrastructure company IHS Towers launched an IPO seeking a valuation of more than $7 billion after offering 22.5 million shares, which could prove to be the largest listing by an African company in the US. In a filing made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, IHS said it...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

China Evergrande Unit Flags Possible Takeover Bid

The $7 billion property-management unit of ailing developer China Evergrande Group said it could be the subject of a takeover bid, a deal that could bring in much-needed cash for its parent company. Shares in both Evergrande and its management arm, Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd., were halted in Hong...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Morrisons takeover auction battle ends with £7bn bid from private equity giant

The battle to buy supermarket Morrisons has ended with private equity giant Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) outbidding Fortress in a dramatic auction process.The stock market’s Takeover Panel said Fortress offered 286p per Morrisons ordinary share, while CD&R offered 287p – meaning its bid amounts to an offer of almost £7 billion.The final offer for the supermarket will now be voted on by shareholders on October 19.Andrew Higginson, chairman of Morrisons, said: “Today’s final offer from CD&R represents excellent value for shareholders while at the same time protecting the fundamental character of Morrisons for all stakeholders.“CD&R have good retail...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mobileworldlive.com

Orange invests €230M, boosts stake in banking unit

Orange struck a deal to buy a 21.7 per cent stake in its Orange Bank unit alongside unveiling plans to increase the entity’s capital by €230 million, accelerating a strategy of convergence between telecoms and financial services. In a statement, Orange explained it agreed the stake deal with insurance company...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Group#North And South America#Altice Europe#Reuters#Oneweb#European
mobileworldlive.com

STC majority shareholder eyes stake sale

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) indicated it was exploring a sale of part of its 70 per cent stake in operator STC, though it plans to retain a controlling stake over the business. In a statement, the PIF confirmed rumours which appeared earlier this year claiming the investor...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Shares in satellite company Eutelsat surge on bid interest from Drahi

PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in French satellite company Eutelsat surged on Thursday after the company rejected a bid proposal from billionaire Patrick Drahi, whose business interests include auction house Sotheby’s and media group Altice. “Eutelsat Communications confirms that the proposal received from Mr. Patrick Drahi - and rejected unanimously by therelevant...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Eutelsat shares jump after satellite operator rejects approach

The offer from billionaire investor Patrick Drahi had valued the French company at €12.10 per share with all dividends attached, the company confirmed on Thursday, or roughly €2.8bn. A person with knowledge of the matter reportedly told Bloomberg the day before that Drahi had tabled his offer for the outfit,...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Iliad founder hits key threshold in buyout bid

The holding company running billionaire Xavier Niel’s bid to take Iliad Group private surpassed the size of stake required to launch a squeeze-out procedure to acquire the remainder. In an update on Holdco’s €3.1 billion bid to buyout minority stakeholders, it revealed it owned more than 96 per cent of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
mobileworldlive.com

Swantee tipped for Dutch role after Vodafone exit

T-Mobile Netherlands’ prospective new owners reportedly tapped Olaf Swantee (pictured) to take the role of chairman at the operator should a deal go through, rumours which broke days after the industry veteran resigned from Vodafone Group’s board. Bloomberg reported Swantee was set to be named at the helm of the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Entain considering takeover offer after previously rejecting suitor

Entain has said it rejected a smaller takeover approach from US company DraftKings before a second attempt was made on Sunday.The Ladbrokes owner said it had not been interested in a 2,500p per share deal, which valued the company at less than £15 billion, but it will “carefully consider” the second approach from DraftKings.On Tuesday Entain confirmed it had been approached by DraftKings after a report by US broadcaster CNBC.However it did not confirm the price DraftKings was proposing or that it had already rejected a separate offer.The new 2,800p deal would value Entain at more than £16 billion.“The board...
GAMBLING
Sportico

DraftKings Makes Takeover Bid for Entain

DraftKings has made an acquisition offer for Entain, the European sports betting operator said in a statement on Tuesday. Should a sale occur, DraftKings would dramatically increase its overseas presence as sports betting continues to expand in the U.S. and overseas. Though specific terms weren’t mentioned, CNBC reported Tuesday that the Boston-based company is making a $20 billion cash and stock offer. A representative for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) confirmed that a proposal has been sent to Entain but added, “Under the U.K. Takeover Code, we cannot provide any further comment at this time.” Entain (LSE: ENT) shares were up nearly 20% on the London Stock Exchange on the news. In January, Entain rejected a roughly $11 billion takeover offer from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), saying the all-stock offer undervalued the company. Last month, Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen declined to comment on the status of talks with MGM or any other company. Entain’s sportsbook brands include Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin. In the U.S., it is a 50-50 partner in BetMGM, alongside MGM. (This story has been updated with details of the offer in the first paragraph and a statement from DraftKings and information on Entain’s stock price in the second.)
GAMBLING
siliconangle.com

Five9 shareholders reject Zoom takeover offer after authorities raised security concerns

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s attempt to acquire cloud contact center provider Five9 Inc. is no longer. Five9 shareholders rejected the takeover offer today after U.S. regulators raised national security concerns over the deal. Zoom had announced in July that it entered into an agreement to acquire the company for a considerable $14.7 billion.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Vodacom, Airtel detail Africa 5G needs

LIVE FROM MWC21 AFRICA: Executives from Vodacom Group and Airtel Africa called for spectrum allocation and partnerships with ecosystem players to fulfill 5G deployment targets, and fuel the continent’s social and economic growth. In a keynote, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub (pictured) explained early allocation of next-generation spectrum was needed for...
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

Qualcomm seals its deal for Veoneer

Qualcomm has partnered with a financial investor to buy Veoneer for $4.5 billion, putting an end to Magna International’s bid to acquire the maker of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) hardware and software. SSW Partners, a New York-based investment partnership, will acquire all outstanding shares of Veoneer, the companies explained...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Orange lays out priorities ahead

Orange deputy CEO Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere (pictured) used a London media event today to highlight convergence of fixed and mobile services as the cornerstone of the operator group’s strategy for growth in Europe, describing the combined offering as the answer to growing customer needs for connectivity. Jego-Laveissiere, who is head of...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Ericsson takes Apple to court over 5G patents

Ericsson has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Texas, asking a judge to help the vendor as it tries to collect patent royalties from Apple. At issue are 5G networking technologies developed by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute. Ericsson claims its patents enabled the standard and should be licenced to Apple and other smartphone makers.
PLANO, TX
mobileworldlive.com

Partner Interview: ZTE

ZTE’s SVP of global marketing Zhang Jianpeng reflects on the company’s progress during the pandemic and the challenges and opportunities it has faced. He also focuses on success in the APAC region.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

SoftBank swoops for Loon patents

SoftBank Corp acquired 200 patents from Alphabet’s deflated balloon business Loon, with the additional IP set to be used to bolster the Japanese company’s high altitude connectivity efforts. In a statement, Softbank explained its own assets and those under subsidiary HAPSMobile mean it holds around 500 issued and pending patents...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

America Movil, Liberty LatAm join forces in Chile

America Movil inked a deal with Liberty Latin America to combine their respective Chilean mobile, fixed and TV operations into a jointly-owned venture. The newly formed business will comprise mobile operator Claro Chile and Liberty Latin America’s local fixed and broadcast business VTR. In a statement, the two explained the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy