Kansas State

Powercat Pregame Podcast: No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. The big question heading into Kansas State's game Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners is if senior Skylar Thompson will return from injury for the Wildcats and play. K-State coach Chris Klieman says no, but Thompson has beaten the mighty Sooners two years in a row, and keeping him off the field may be difficult. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.

#American Football#Gopowercat Com#Gpc#The Oklahoma Sooners#Robbins Motor Company#The Powercat Podcast#Spotify
